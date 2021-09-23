Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 04:50:19 pm
445.4 USD   -1.53%
04:43pCostco 4Q Sales Rise
DJ
04:42pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:37pCOSTCO : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco 4Q Sales Rise

09/23/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

Sales at Costco Wholesale Corp. rose in the fiscal fourth quarter as consumers continued to spend with the rise in vaccinations and economies reopening.

The wholesale retail chain's profit was $1.67 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 29, up from $1.39 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Per-share earnings were $3.76, compared with $3.13 last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were targeting earnings of $3.57 a share.

Revenue rose to $62.68 billion from $53.38 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected $61.41 billion.

Comparable sales, accounting for stores or digital channels operating for at least 12 months, were up 9.4%, excluding the effects of gasoline sales and currency movements.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1642ET

All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
04:43pCostco 4Q Sales Rise
DJ
04:42pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS (Form 8-K..
PU
04:37pCOSTCO : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:35pCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
04:32pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Fiscal Q4 Profit, Sales Rise from Year Ago -- Stock Up 1% After-Hours
MT
04:31pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : tops revenue estimates on strong fresh food, jewelry demand
RE
04:19pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Earnings Flash (COST) COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $62..
MT
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Resu..
GL
12:01pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva,Boeing, Facebook, Kubota, Otis...
12:00pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Costco Wholesale Corp, 63.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.4% Se..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 B - -
Net income 2021 4 903 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 214 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 452,33 $
Average target price 446,89 $
Spread / Average Target -1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION20.05%199 961
TARGET CORPORATION36.96%117 993
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.33%63 599
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.15%51 100
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.13.45%19 688
DOLLARAMA INC.11.12%13 719