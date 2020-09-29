Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco CFO Juggles Managing Inventory For Products in High, Low Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

By Mark Maurer

Costco Wholesale Corp.'s finance chief is zeroing in on working capital and inventory levels to make sure the warehouse chain has the right stock for sale as the pandemic continues.

The members-only retailer in recent months struggled to keep its shelves filled with popular products such as sanitizing wipes, baking yeast and laptops as consumers adjusted their shopping habits and manufacturers had trouble meeting heightened demand.

"The supply chain continues to improve, but it will still take six to nine months on some categories or products," Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said.

Having sufficient reserves of highly-sought products meant Costco had to find additional suppliers and decide which offerings to cut back on, Mr. Galanti said.

Overall inventory levels rose 7% to $12.2 billion in the year ended Aug. 30 compared with the prior year, Costco said last week. Working capital, or cash trapped in operations, totaled $3.3 billion in its latest fiscal year, up from $248 million the previous year. Mr. Galanti said working capital grew because the company recently experienced higher-than-expected sales and hasn't needed much of the debt it raised.

CFOs across industries saw their companies' working capital as a percentage of revenue go up to 46.8% in the second quarter, compared with 42.2% during the prior-year period, according to a recent study of quarterly results by The Hackett Group, a consulting firm. Inventory levels fell 0.1% to $938 billion. Companies on average now take 60 days to pay their suppliers, up 10% from last year.

Costco usually stocks paper towels from two suppliers, but is now buying products from as many as four manufacturers to meet demand, Mr. Galanti said. In some cases, the company had to build new relationships with suppliers, he said.

The company also decided it might store some patio furniture and other seasonal items to sell next year instead of discounting them. Costco has to pay vendors for these products now, resulting in an increase in working capital as well as inventory, Mr. Galanti said.

At the same time, Costco also takes longer to pay its suppliers. Accounts payable -- the amount of money that the company owes to its suppliers -- rose by 21% to $14.2 billion, according to CreditRiskMonitor, a provider of commercial credit reports. The company has been selling inventory faster than planned, which increases payables, Mr. Galanti said.

The company earlier this year sold $4 billion in bonds to increase liquidity and prepare for a range of worst-case scenarios. Costco's same-store sales were up 14.1% year-over-year in the most recent quarter.

Mr. Galanti said he is working closely with the company's merchandising team to rightsize upcoming purchase orders for certain product categories, such as seasonal items. Costco expects lower sales of Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat candy this year, which is why the retailer shrank its orders for these types of products, he said.

The company provides its merchants with daily, weekly and monthly reports on data such as sales, freight costs and inventory shrinkage to help them anticipate demand, Mr. Galanti said.

Day-to-day inventory management is handled largely by Costco's head of merchandising, senior vice presidents, merchandise managers and buyers, Mr. Galanti said. "Their job is to make sure we have product flowing and product on the shelf," he said, adding that he is in close communication with those teams.

Finding new suppliers within a short time period can be costly, even though for larger companies the effect is somewhat limited, said Greg Melich, an analyst at Evercore ISI, a brokerage firm.

Retailers also need to guarantee the products meet internal quality standards. "Costco, uniquely to their membership model, is going to be extra careful to make sure what they have is really good," Mr. Melich said.

Mr. Galanti should continue equipping merchants and supply-chain workers with ample liquidity when searching for inventory, Mr. Melich said.

Write to Mark Maurer at mark.maurer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 0.72% 352.14 Delayed Quote.18.95%
EVERCORE INC. 0.02% 63.51 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. -0.60% 11.58 Delayed Quote.-28.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
05:02pCostco CFO Juggles Managing Inventory For Products in High, Low Demand
DJ
12:11pTIFFANY : Second Circuit Reverses Tiffany & Co.'s $21 Million Judgment Against C..
AQ
09/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street ends higher as tech rally squashes viru..
RE
09/25Tech leads Wall St higher as virus fears grow
RE
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/25COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Opera..
AQ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 166 B - -
Net income 2020 3 831 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 201 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 362,36 $
Last Close Price 349,62 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION18.95%154 272
TARGET CORPORATION22.03%78 327
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION34.50%52 247
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.57%41 737
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION32.69%14 468
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-9.24%13 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group