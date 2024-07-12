COSTCO : Jefferies raises target price

Jefferies reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Costco, with a price target raised from $860 to $1050, following the warehouse chain's announcement of an increase in its membership fees, on the sidelines of its latest monthly sales update.



We believe this is a positive catalyst for earnings and the stock", says the broker, who estimates the potential benefit of this measure at around 3% on EPS in each of the next two years.



Jefferies even adds that it sees potential for a higher valuation multiple from now on, also on the basis of continued productivity growth, and considers that "Costco remains a top pick".



