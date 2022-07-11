Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
499.36 USD   -0.43%
07/08Levi Strauss, Costco rise; Nu Skin, WD-40 fall
AQ
07/08Oppenheimer Adjusts Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $535 from $525, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/08Goldman Sachs Raises Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $516 From $494, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco Not Raising Membership Fee -- CNBC

07/11/2022 | 11:18am EDT
--Amid surging inflation, Costco Wholesale Corp. isn't currently considering raising its annual membership fee, the warehouse retailer's chief executive officer tells CNBC.

--Costco has historically raised membership fees every 5.5 years, and its last increase was in June 2017, putting it on track for an increase soon, CNBC reports, citing Corey Tarlowe, an analyst for Jefferies.

--Costco CEO Craig Jelinek tells CNBC that a membership fee is "not on the table right at the moment," adding that "I don't think it's the right time."


Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/11/costco-ceos-one-word-answer-to-whether-he-would-raise-the-price-of-hot-dogs-no.html


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1117ET

Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 226 B - -
Net income 2022 5 821 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 288 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 501,54 $
Average target price 552,36 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-11.65%222 197
TARGET CORPORATION-36.06%68 622
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.90%58 601
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION7.23%57 403
DOLLARAMA INC.23.66%17 538
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-15.48%10 471