Costco Not Raising Membership Fee -- CNBC

--Amid surging inflation, Costco Wholesale Corp. isn't currently considering raising its annual membership fee, the warehouse retailer's chief executive officer tells CNBC.

--Costco has historically raised membership fees every 5.5 years, and its last increase was in June 2017, putting it on track for an increase soon, CNBC reports, citing Corey Tarlowe, an analyst for Jefferies.

--Costco CEO Craig Jelinek tells CNBC that a membership fee is "not on the table right at the moment," adding that "I don't think it's the right time."

