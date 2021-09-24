Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

09/24/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently at $466.67, up $13.89 or 3.07%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 27, 1985)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2020, when it rose 3.18%

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 3.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending March 30, 2021, when it rose 3.46%

-- Up 2.45% month-to-date

-- Up 23.86% year-to-date

-- Up 36.22% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 25, 2020), when it closed at $342.58

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 49.85% from its 52 week closing low of $311.42 on March 8, 2021

-- Traded as high as $467.17; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2021, when it hit $468.24

-- Up 3.18% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 3.2%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:39:51 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1457ET

All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
02:58pCostco On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
02:43pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Places Restrictions on Cleaning-Related, High-Demand Products as Supply..
MT
11:05aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : brings back limits on toilet paper, other items due to panic buying
AQ
11:04aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : BofA Securities Raises Price Target for Costco to $500 From $490 as Str..
MT
10:26aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Baird Adjusts Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $520 from $500, Keeps ..
MT
08:46aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Costco Wholesale PT to $490 from $475, Keeps Buy ..
MT
08:46aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Barclays Adjusts Costco Wholesale PT to $510 from $450, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
08:46aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : JP Morgan Adjusts Costco Wholesale PT to $502 from $475, Keeps Overweig..
MT
08:46aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Wells Fargo Adjusts Costco Wholesale PT to $500 from $480, Keeps Overwe..
MT
08:45aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : DA Davidson Adjusts Costco Wholesale PT to $423 from $390, Keeps Neutra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 B - -
Net income 2021 4 903 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 214 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 452,78 $
Average target price 462,18 $
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION20.17%200 160
TARGET CORPORATION37.47%118 432
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.21%63 017
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.83%50 946
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.15.95%20 122
DOLLARAMA INC.11.60%13 839