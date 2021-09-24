Costco On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently at $466.67, up $13.89 or 3.07%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 27, 1985)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2020, when it rose 3.18%
-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 3.44% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days
-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending March 30, 2021, when it rose 3.46%
-- Up 2.45% month-to-date
-- Up 23.86% year-to-date
-- Up 36.22% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 25, 2020), when it closed at $342.58
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 49.85% from its 52 week closing low of $311.42 on March 8, 2021
-- Traded as high as $467.17; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2021, when it hit $468.24
-- Up 3.18% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 3.2%
-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 2:39:51 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-24-21 1457ET