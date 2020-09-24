Log in
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
09/24 05:01:05 pm
340.4 USD   -1.23%
04:53pCostco beats estimates on pandemic boost
RE
04:47pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Comparable Sales Climb 11.4%
DJ
04:33pCOSTCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Costco Wholesale : Comparable Sales Climb 11.4%

09/24/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Costco Wholesale Corp.'s comparable sales rose in the double digits for the fourth quarter and the company logged revenue that beat analysts' consensus.

Comparable sales -- an important measure of retail growth -- increased 11.4% for the quarter. The company said adjusted comparable sales rose 14.1%.

Costco's total revenue was $53.38 billion, 12% higher than a year ago. Analysts expected $52.11 billion.

The retailer's profit for the quarter that ended Aug. 30 was $1.39 billion, or $3.13 a share. The comparable quarter a year ago, Costco had a profit of $1.1 billion or $2.47 a share.

The company said its fourth-quarter results were hurt by Covid-19 premium wages and sanitation expenses, which hit earnings by 47 cents a share, or $281 million, before tax.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 166 B - -
Net income 2020 3 831 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 201 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 353,68 $
Last Close Price 344,63 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION17.25%152 162
TARGET CORPORATION17.78%75 598
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION30.93%50 858
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.28%40 082
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION29.76%14 037
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-13.62%12 942
