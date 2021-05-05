Log in
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

05/05/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.21 billion for the retail month of April, the four weeks ended May 2, 2021, an increase of 33.5 percent from $11.39 billion last year.

For the thirty-five weeks ended May 2, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $126.58 billion, an increase of 17.6 percent from $107.64 billion last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

      
  4 Weeks 35 Weeks 
 U.S.30.4% 14.5% 
 Canada44.0% 19.7% 
 Other International33.5% 20.8% 
      
 Total Company32.5% 16.1% 
      
 E-commerce20.5% 67.7% 
      

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

      
  4 Weeks 35 Weeks 
 U.S.24.9% 15.0% 
 Canada23.8% 14.7% 
 Other International20.3% 16.2% 
      
 Total Company24.2% 15.1% 
      
 E-commerce17.3% 66.2% 
      

This year’s April retail month had one additional shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This positively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately two and one-half percent.

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 4159061). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Costco currently operates 809 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 29 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded telephone message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:Costco Wholesale Corporation
 Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
 Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
 David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254


                

 



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 B - -
Net income 2021 4 523 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 214 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 379,32 $
Last Close Price 375,29 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-0.40%166 079
TARGET CORPORATION19.87%105 291
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.90%56 431
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION2.82%51 739
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.24.08%21 595
DOLLARAMA INC.6.75%13 841