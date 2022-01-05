Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/05 04:27:06 pm
543.5 USD   -3.67%
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports December Sales Results
GL
05:51aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Fed Minutes Eyed -3-
DJ
01/03Urban Edge Properties Acquires Woodmore Towne Centre for $193.4 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports December Sales Results

01/05/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $22.24 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 2, 2022, an increase of 16.2 percent from $19.14 billion last year.

For the 18 weeks ended January 2, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $76.34 billion, an increase of 16.6 percent from $65.47 billion last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

      
  5 Weeks 18 Weeks 
 U.S.15.9% 15.4% 
 Canada16.5% 16.7% 
 Other International6.4% 11.0% 
      
 Total Company14.5% 14.9% 
 E-commerce17.8% 14.4% 
      

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

      
  5 Weeks 18 Weeks 
 U.S.11.5% 10.5% 
 Canada13.6% 9.7% 
 Other International9.6% 10.5% 
      
 Total Company11.5% 10.4% 
 E-commerce17.8% 13.9% 
      

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 7855736). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Costco currently operates 828 warehouses, including 572 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, and two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded telephone message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, and COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

 


All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports December Sales Results
GL
05:51aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Fed Minutes Eyed -3-
DJ
01/03Urban Edge Properties Acquires Woodmore Towne Centre for $193.4 Million
MT
2021Preview -- Barron's
DJ
2021Modern Plant Based Foods Increases Capacity For Kits Kitchen Soups
MT
2021Analysis-U.S. retailers may pay the price for 'extended' holiday return season
RE
2021Costco ups online shopping perks
AQ
2021INSIDER BUY : Costco Wholesale
MT
2021COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2021Stryve Foods to Launch Additional Products in Costco, Walmart
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 218 B - -
Net income 2022 5 647 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 691 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,9x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 250 B 250 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 288 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 564,23 $
Average target price 548,24 $
Spread / Average Target -2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-0.61%250 198
TARGET CORPORATION1.18%112 196
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.42%62 583
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.90%54 150
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-2.28%18 914
DOLLARAMA INC.0.16%14 859