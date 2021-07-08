Log in
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 07/08 10:00:00 pm
414.7450 USD   +2.49%
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results
GL
11:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deliveroo, Didi, Biogen, Tesla...
06:01aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
ISSAQUAH, Wash., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $18.92 billion for the retail month of June, the five weeks ended July 4, 2021, an increase of 16.9 percent from $16.18 billion last year.

For the forty-four weeks ended July 4, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $161.09 billion, an increase of 18.1 percent from $136.37 billion last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

      
  5 Weeks 44 Weeks 
 U.S.12.1% 14.9% 
 Canada23.4% 21.0% 
 Other International15.4% 20.2% 
      
 Total Company14.1% 16.4% 
      
 E-commerce20.8% 53.4% 
      

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

      
  5 Weeks 44 Weeks 
 U.S.7.8% 14.4% 
 Canada8.9% 13.5% 
 Other International6.8% 14.5% 
      
 Total Company7.9% 14.3% 
      
 E-commerce18.0% 51.5% 
      

This year’s June retail month had one fewer shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Memorial Day. This shift negatively impacted sales by approximately one and one-half to two percent.

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 8281958). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Costco currently operates 810 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded telephone message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 192 B - -
Net income 2021 4 784 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 214 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 404,68 $
Average target price 405,64 $
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.40%174 401
TARGET CORPORATION40.23%119 006
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.95%57 163
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.33%50 054
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.24.26%21 617
DOLLARAMA INC.10.39%14 124