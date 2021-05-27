Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2021

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2021, ended May 9, 2021.



Net sales for the quarter increased 21.7 percent, to $44.38 billion, from $36.45 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 17.7 percent, to $130.61 billion, from $110.94 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter fiscal 2021 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 18.2% 15.2% 14.7% 15.1% Canada 32.3% 16.7% 20.2% 14.7% Other International 22.9% 13.1% 21.1% 16.3% Total Company 20.6% 15.1% 16.3% 15.2% E-commerce 41.2% 38.2% 65.1% 63.6%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,220 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, which included $57 million pretax, or $0.09 per diluted share, in COVID-19 related costs, primarily from $2 per hour premium pay. Last year’s third quarter net income was $838 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, inclusive of $283 million pretax, or $0.47 per diluted share of COVID related costs. Net income for the first 36 weeks was $3.34 billion, or $7.51 per diluted share, compared to $2.61 billion, or $5.89 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 809 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 29 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 27, 2021, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended

May 9, 2021

May 10, 2020

May 9, 2021

May 10, 2020 REVENUE Net sales $ 44,376 $ 36,451 $ 130,611 $ 110,943 Membership fees 901 815 2,643 2,435 Total revenue 45,277 37,266 133,254 113,378 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 39,415 32,249 115,951 98,538 Selling, general and administrative 4,189 3,830 12,829 11,305 Preopening expenses 10 8 41 29 Operating income 1,663 1,179 4,433 3,506 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (40 ) (37 ) (119 ) (109 ) Interest income and other, net 27 21 75 101 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,650 1,163 4,389 3,498 Provision for income taxes 417 311 1,004 843 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,233 852 3,385 2,655 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (13 ) (14 ) (48 ) (42 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,220 $ 838 $ 3,337 $ 2,613 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 2.75 $ 1.90 $ 7.53 $ 5.91 Diluted $ 2.75 $ 1.89 $ 7.51 $ 5.89 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,043 442,322 443,043 442,054 Diluted 444,127 443,855 444,336 443,754



