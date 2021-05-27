Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2021
05/27/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2021, ended May 9, 2021.
Net sales for the quarter increased 21.7 percent, to $44.38 billion, from $36.45 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 17.7 percent, to $130.61 billion, from $110.94 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the third quarter fiscal 2021 were as follows:
12 Weeks
12 Weeks
36 Weeks
36 Weeks
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
U.S.
18.2%
15.2%
14.7%
15.1%
Canada
32.3%
16.7%
20.2%
14.7%
Other International
22.9%
13.1%
21.1%
16.3%
Total Company
20.6%
15.1%
16.3%
15.2%
E-commerce
41.2%
38.2%
65.1%
63.6%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Net income for the quarter was $1,220 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, which included $57 million pretax, or $0.09 per diluted share, in COVID-19 related costs, primarily from $2 per hour premium pay. Last year’s third quarter net income was $838 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, inclusive of $283 million pretax, or $0.47 per diluted share of COVID related costs. Net income for the first 36 weeks was $3.34 billion, or $7.51 per diluted share, compared to $2.61 billion, or $5.89 per diluted share, last year.
Costco currently operates 809 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 29 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 27, 2021, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.
CONTACTS:
Costco Wholesale Corporation Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203 Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255 David Sherwood, 425/313-8239 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
12 Weeks Ended
36 Weeks Ended
May 9, 2021
May 10, 2020
May 9, 2021
May 10, 2020
REVENUE
Net sales
$
44,376
$
36,451
$
130,611
$
110,943
Membership fees
901
815
2,643
2,435
Total revenue
45,277
37,266
133,254
113,378
OPERATING EXPENSES
Merchandise costs
39,415
32,249
115,951
98,538
Selling, general and administrative
4,189
3,830
12,829
11,305
Preopening expenses
10
8
41
29
Operating income
1,663
1,179
4,433
3,506
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
(40
)
(37
)
(119
)
(109
)
Interest income and other, net
27
21
75
101
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,650
1,163
4,389
3,498
Provision for income taxes
417
311
1,004
843
Net income including noncontrolling interests
1,233
852
3,385
2,655
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(13
)
(14
)
(48
)
(42
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO
$
1,220
$
838
$
3,337
$
2,613
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:
Basic
$
2.75
$
1.90
$
7.53
$
5.91
Diluted
$
2.75
$
1.89
$
7.51
$
5.89
Shares used in calculation (000s):
Basic
443,043
442,322
443,043
442,054
Diluted
444,127
443,855
444,336
443,754
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
May 9, 2021
August 30, 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,226
$
12,277
Short-term investments
900
1,028
Receivables, net
1,595
1,550
Merchandise inventories
13,975
12,242
Other current assets
1,220
1,023
Total current assets
27,916
28,120
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
23,177
21,807
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,875
2,788
Other long-term assets
3,306
2,841
TOTAL ASSETS
$
57,274
$
55,556
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
15,538
$
14,172
Accrued salaries and benefits
3,826
3,605
Accrued member rewards
1,617
1,393
Deferred membership fees
2,102
1,851
Current portion of long-term debt
92
95
Other current liabilities
4,807
3,728
Total current liabilities
27,982
24,844
OTHER LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
7,495
7,514
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,641
2,558
Other long-term liabilities
2,182
1,935
TOTAL LIABILITIES
40,300
36,851
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 442,141,000 and 441,255,000 shares issued and outstanding