Costco Wholesale : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer

Joseph Portera, Executive Vice President, Eastern & Canadian Divisions, is retiring from the Company. The Company expresses its deep gratitude to Mr. Portera for his thirty-plus years of service and numerous contributions to the Company's success. Mr. Portera's retirement will be effective January 30, 2022.

Yoram Rubananko, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager, Southeast Region, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Northeast and Southeast Regions, effective September 27, 2021. Previously, Mr. Rubananko held various operational positions in the Company since 1988. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer W. Craig Jelinek.

