  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
News 
Summary

Costco Wholesale : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer (Form 8-K)

09/03/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer

Joseph Portera, Executive Vice President, Eastern & Canadian Divisions, is retiring from the Company. The Company expresses its deep gratitude to Mr. Portera for his thirty-plus years of service and numerous contributions to the Company's success. Mr. Portera's retirement will be effective January 30, 2022.

Yoram Rubananko, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager, Southeast Region, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Northeast and Southeast Regions, effective September 27, 2021. Previously, Mr. Rubananko held various operational positions in the Company since 1988. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer W. Craig Jelinek.

2

Disclaimer

Costco Wholesale Corporation published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 20:21:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 B - -
Net income 2021 4 869 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,1x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 214 500
Free-Float 99,8%
