Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco Wholesale : Large employer group launches new pharmacy benefit management business

10/25/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Walmart administers COVID-19 vaccines as part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in West Haven

(Reuters) - A nonprofit coalition of nearly 40 private employers, including U.S. retailers Walmart and Costco, said on Monday it has launched a new company that would offer pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services for employers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic weighing severely on people's emotional and physical wellbeing, companies have been looking to broaden their offerings to support their employees.

EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the coalition Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager.

PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices.

PBGH is the majority owner of Emsana Health, the company that will house the PBM unit. The group also counts Boeing Co and Microsoft Corp among its members.

San Francisco-based PBGH has been assisting large employers and other healthcare consumers for over three decades in getting access to higher quality care and reducing costs. "For the first time, employers will own their own data and have the information and tools and clinical resources dedicated exclusively to their unique needs and patient populations," said Greg Baker, who would helm EmsanaRx.

Cigna Corp's Evernorth and UnitedHealth Group's unit Optum are among the largest providers of PBM services in the United States. Health conglomerate CVS Health Corp also has a PBM business.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.32% 481.32 Delayed Quote.27.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.64% 307.08 Delayed Quote.39.00%
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
09:31aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Large employer group launches new pharmacy benefit management business
RE
10/20AI CAN SEE THROUGH YOU : CEOs' language under machine microscope
RE
10/15Is Christmas cancelled this year?
10/14COSTCO WHOLESALE : A Canadian Tax Lawyer's Scary Taxes For Halloween
AQ
10/13COSTCO WHOLESALE : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
10/13COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/13COSTCO WHOLESALE : Maintains Dividend at $0.79 Per Share; Payable Nov. 12 to Shareholders ..
MT
10/13COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
10/13Costco Wholesale Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 12, ..
CI
10/07Levi Strauss, Meredith rise; Lamb Weston, Kellogg fall
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 212 B - -
Net income 2022 5 352 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 288 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 481,99 $
Average target price 478,79 $
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION27.92%212 955
TARGET CORPORATION44.98%124 904
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.42%63 609
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.76%51 401
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.6.42%18 468
DOLLARAMA INC.8.19%13 648