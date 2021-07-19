Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/19 01:55:08 pm
412.085 USD   +0.42%
01:35pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Tiffany, Costco end 8-year lawsuit over fake 'Tiffany' rings
RE
06:46aSPONSORSONE INC : .
AQ
07/14COSTCO WHOLESALE : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco Wholesale : Tiffany, Costco end 8-year lawsuit over fake 'Tiffany' rings

07/19/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co. store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co has ended its more than eight-year-old lawsuit accusing Costco Wholesale Corp of trademark infringement and counterfeiting for selling generic diamond engagement rings bearing the "Tiffany" name.

Lawyers for the companies on Monday filed a stipulation dismissing the case with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The dismissal came after a federal appeals court in August threw out a $21 million judgment that Tiffany, acquired in January by French luxury goods company LVMH SE, won in 2017 following a jury trial.

A trial judge had found Costco liable for selling the disputed rings, despite its claim that "Tiffany" had become a generic term and described the rings' pronged setting. That left jurors to decide only how much Tiffany should recover.

But the appeals court said Costco acted in good faith, and that Costco customers were smart enough to realize Tiffany didn't make or endorse the warehouse chain's "Tiffany" rings.

Tiffany sued Costco on Valentine's Day in 2013, to protect the now 184-year-old company's brand and cachet. It ended the case after replacing its law firm this month.

Neither company nor their lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment.

An estimated 3,349 customers bought Tiffany-set rings at Costco during the period covered by the lawsuit, court papers showed.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 0.29% 411.56 Delayed Quote.8.92%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -2.20% 639.9 Real-time Quote.28.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 192 B - -
Net income 2021 4 810 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 214 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 410,37 $
Average target price 410,96 $
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
