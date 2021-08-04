Costco Wholesale : Uber losses widen as driver incentives rise along with trips

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on
Wednesday reported widening losses even as trips and deliveries
grew as driver incentives hit revenue at the ride-hail and food
delivery company.
Uber posted an adjusted $509 million second-quarter loss
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a metric
that excludes one-time costs, including stock-based compensation
- widening losses by nearly $150 million from the first quarter.
Uber shares were down 8% in after-hours trading after
closing the regular session down 2.2%.
The company also warned investors that uncertainty from the
Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to impact visibility
into recovery.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report an
adjusted EBITDA loss of around $324.5 million, Refinitiv data
showed.
But Uber reaffirmed its goal of hitting profitability on an
adjusted EBITDA basis at the end of this year and said it would
reduce losses to $100 million in the third quarter.
The company took advantage of unrealized gains in its
investments in Chinese ride-hail company Didi Global
and self-driving company Aurora to post second-quarter net
profit of $1.1 billion.
Uber said riders returned to its platform in greater numbers
in July and it expects the trend to continue in the coming
months, together with strong food delivery orders.
That assumes the more contagious Delta variant does not
reverse a gradual reopening of the U.S. economy, an issue that
rival Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was monitoring.
Investors are worried about the ongoing shortage of drivers
in the industry as demand ramps up. Lyft on Tuesday said it
expected limited driver supply to continue in the next quarter,
requiring further investments in driver incentives.
Uber on Wednesday said monthly active drivers and food
delivery workers had increased by nearly 420,000 from February
to July. U.S. ride-hail driver supply increased by 50% during
that time. Passenger wait times in major U.S. cities also
decreased during that time, the company said.
Uber spent a massive $250 million in driver incentive
investment in the second quarter, which increased losses at its
ride-hail business. Uber said mobility profitability will expand
significantly as U.S. and Canadian driver investments fade, a
trend it has witnessed in Australia and other markets.
The company had urged U.S. drivers to take advantage of the
incentives before pay drops to pre-COVID-19 levels as more
drivers return to the platform.
Total costs and expenses in the second quarter jumped by
over 57% to $5.12 billion year over year.
Uber's delivery unit, which includes restaurant delivery
service Uber Eats, narrowed losses on a quarterly basis and more
than doubled gross bookings from last year.
PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said Uber's diversified
business put the company in a better place for future growth.
"More so to offset any losses given the uncertainty
surrounding the Delta variant later in the year," Pescatore
said.
Overall, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $3.9
billion, beating average analyst estimates of $3.75 billion,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Uber doubled down on Uber Eats, which has been a pandemic
winner, by acquiring rival startup Postmates and last-mile
alcohol delivery company Drizly.
Uber is also expanding its grocery delivery business, having
announced partnerships with Albertsons Companies Inc and
Costco Wholesale Corp.
In July, Uber also announced the acquisition of logistics
company Transplace for about $2.25 billion in a boon to its
freight delivery unit, which is now expected to break even on an
adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2022.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas and Akanksha Rana in
Bengaluru
Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)