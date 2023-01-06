Costco Wholesale Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently at $481.86, up $31.67 or 7.03%

--Would be highest close since Dec. 14, 2022, when it closed at $483.52

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose 8.41%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Down 20.75% from its all-time closing high of $608.05 on April 7, 2022

--Down 10.13% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2022), when it closed at $536.18

--Down 20.75% from its 52-week closing high of $608.05 on April 7, 2022

--Up 15.71% from its 52-week closing low of $416.43 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $483.58; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $491.69

--Up 7.42% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 2, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.47%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:48:31 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

