Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54 2023-01-06 am EST
480.86 USD   +6.81%
11:07aCostco Wholesale Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:57aUBS Adjusts Costco Wholesale Price Target to $600 From $565, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:52aDecember Jobs Data Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Muted Premarket Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco Wholesale Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently at $481.86, up $31.67 or 7.03%


--Would be highest close since Dec. 14, 2022, when it closed at $483.52

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose 8.41%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Down 20.75% from its all-time closing high of $608.05 on April 7, 2022

--Down 10.13% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2022), when it closed at $536.18

--Down 20.75% from its 52-week closing high of $608.05 on April 7, 2022

--Up 15.71% from its 52-week closing low of $416.43 on May 20, 2022

--Traded as high as $483.58; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $491.69

--Up 7.42% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 2, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.47%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:48:31 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1106ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 6.78% 480.95 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
NASDAQ 100 2.03% 10955.69 Real-time Quote.-1.81%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.89% 10496.49 Real-time Quote.-1.54%
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
11:07aCostco Wholesale Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- D..
DJ
09:57aUBS Adjusts Costco Wholesale Price Target to $600 From $565, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:52aDecember Jobs Data Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Muted Premarket Friday
MT
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Soft as I..
DJ
01/05Costco Wholesale Says December Net Sales Rose 7% From Year Earlier
MT
01/05Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports December Sales Results
GL
01/05Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Sales Results for the Retail Month of December, th..
CI
01/05Flow Beverage Expands Distribution Program with Costco
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/05Transcript : Costco Wholesale Corporation - Pre Recorded Sales/ Trading State..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 244 B - -
Net income 2023 6 456 M - -
Net cash 2023 7 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 304 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 450,19 $
Average target price 548,90 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-1.38%199 762
TARGET CORPORATION2.47%71 007
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.77%63 467
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-1.12%54 870
DOLLARAMA INC.1.45%16 930
SIAM MAKRO5.63%13 103