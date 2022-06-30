Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
479.28 USD   +2.01%
04:51pCostco Wholesale Subsidiary Buys 45% Stake in Costco Taiwan for $1.05 Billion
MT
04:43pCostco buys remaining stake in Taiwan joint venture for $1.05 billion
RE
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Acquires Minority Interest in Costco-Taiwan
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco buys remaining stake in Taiwan joint venture for $1.05 billion

06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a Costco Wholesale store in Glenview

(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it bought the 45% stake it did not already own in its Taiwan joint venture, Costco-Taiwan, for $1.05 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 2.01% 479.28 Delayed Quote.-17.24%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -3.01% 547.935 Real-time Quote.-22.78%
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
04:51pCostco Wholesale Subsidiary Buys 45% Stake in Costco Taiwan for $1.05 Billion
MT
04:43pCostco buys remaining stake in Taiwan joint venture for $1.05 billion
RE
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Acquires Minority Interest in Costco-Taiwan
GL
02:58aBrambles scraps investment in plastic pallets for Costco suppliers
RE
12:49aBrambles Decides Against Plastic Pallets Due to Escalating Costs
DJ
06/27Costco recalls solar umbrellas over lithium battery fire risk
AQ
06/27Goldman Sachs Adjusts Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $494 From $526, Reiterates Buy..
MT
06/26SunVilla recalls 400K outdoor umbrellas sold at Costco for fire risk
AQ
06/24Evercore ISI Adjusts Costco Wholesale Price Target to $510 From $490, Maintains Outperf..
MT
06/24COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION(NASDAQG : COST) dropped from Russell Top 200 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 5 793 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 288 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 469,84 $
Average target price 556,75 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-17.24%208 153
TARGET CORPORATION-37.56%65 799
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.45%60 273
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.76%56 080
DOLLARAMA INC.18.45%16 971
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-16.67%10 740