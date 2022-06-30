Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Costco Wholesale Corporation
News
Summary
COST
US22160K1051
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
(COST)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
479.28
USD
+2.01%
04:51p
Costco Wholesale Subsidiary Buys 45% Stake in Costco Taiwan for $1.05 Billion
MT
04:43p
Costco buys remaining stake in Taiwan joint venture for $1.05 billion
RE
04:16p
Costco Wholesale Corporation Acquires Minority Interest in Costco-Taiwan
GL
Costco buys remaining stake in Taiwan joint venture for $1.05 billion
06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it bought the 45% stake it did not already own in its Taiwan joint venture, Costco-Taiwan, for $1.05 billion.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
2.01%
479.28
-17.24%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
-3.01%
547.935
-22.78%
04:51p
Costco Wholesale Subsidiary Buys 45% Stake in Costco Taiwan for $1.05 Billion
MT
04:43p
Costco buys remaining stake in Taiwan joint venture for $1.05 billion
RE
04:16p
Costco Wholesale Corporation Acquires Minority Interest in Costco-Taiwan
GL
02:58a
Brambles scraps investment in plastic pallets for Costco suppliers
RE
12:49a
Brambles Decides Against Plastic Pallets Due to Escalating Costs
DJ
06/27
Costco recalls solar umbrellas over lithium battery fire risk
AQ
06/27
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $494 From $526, Reiterates Buy..
MT
06/26
SunVilla recalls 400K outdoor umbrellas sold at Costco for fire risk
AQ
06/24
Evercore ISI Adjusts Costco Wholesale Price Target to $510 From $490, Maintains Outperf..
MT
06/24
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION(NASDAQG
: COST) dropped from Russell Top 200 Value Index
CI
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
06/27
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $494 From $526, Reiterates Buy..
MT
06/24
Evercore ISI Adjusts Costco Wholesale Price Target to $510 From $490, Maintains Outperf..
MT
06/21
Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target for Costco Wholesale to $490 From $500, Maintains Out..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
225 B
-
-
Net income 2022
5 793 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
7 905 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
35,9x
Yield 2022
0,70%
Capitalization
208 B
208 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,89x
EV / Sales 2023
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
288 000
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
33
Last Close Price
469,84 $
Average target price
556,75 $
Spread / Average Target
18,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris
President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Galanti
Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James
Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton
Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
-17.24%
208 153
TARGET CORPORATION
-37.56%
65 799
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-8.45%
60 273
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
4.76%
56 080
DOLLARAMA INC.
18.45%
16 971
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
-16.67%
10 740
