Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

May 25 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp is
expected to post a rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday as the
spending power of Americans with store memberships remains
largely intact even as surging inflation dents profits of major
U.S. retailers.
Walmart Inc and Target Corp's bleak profit
forecasts have left the retail industry rattled and highlighted
the wariness of low-income households to spend on discretionary
goods.
Costco, however, lies in a sweet spot, as an average shopper
at its warehouses makes much more in a year than a typical
Walmart and Target customer, and the warehouse club operator's
efforts to keep gas prices several cents below the national
average also drives memberships.
Membership fee income accounts for a bulk of Costco's
profits.
"The American consumer will go out of their way to save
money on gas," D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker told Reuters.
"The gas business drives traffic to the parking lot, and then
somewhere between 30% and 50% of those customers end up going
into the club and buying something."
Analysts will also be keeping an eye on the impact of
China's COVID-19 lockdowns on Costco's supply chain. The
warehouse club chain sells many products made in China,
including iPhones, clothing and certain products for its
private-label brand Kirkland Signature.
CONTEXT
Costco's smaller rival BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
last week reported a quarterly profit above estimates, as
higher-income customers shopped more and made up for a slowdown
in spending from others.
"The benefit at the higher income cohorts is frankly a
little better than what we expected," BJ's Wholesale Club Chief
Executive Bob Eddy said on an earnings call.
THE FUNDAMENTALS
* Analysts polled by Refinitiv, on average, expect Costco to
earn $3.04 per share for the third quarter, an increase of over
10% from a year earlier.
* Costco reported same-store sales growth, excluding the
impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, of
12.2% and 8.7% for March and April, respectively. The chain's
third quarter typically ends in early May.
WALL STREET SENTIMENT
* The current average rating among 37 analysts is "buy,"
with none of them having a "sell" rating on Costco's shares.
* The median price target (PT) is $581.50, 33% above
Tuesday's close and 3% lower from a month earlier, in light of
five PT cuts since Walmart's results.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in
Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)