Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 10:37:22 am EDT
437.55 USD   -0.04%
10:23aCostco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs
RE
08:44aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $525 From $530, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/20S&P 500 Posts 3% Weekly Drop, Flirts With Bear Market, as Retailers' Disappointing Earnings Raise Concerns; Consumer Stocks Weigh
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

05/25/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shopper loads a car with bottled water at a Costco Wholesalers in Chingford

May 25 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp is expected to post a rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday as the spending power of Americans with store memberships remains largely intact even as surging inflation dents profits of major U.S. retailers.

Walmart Inc and Target Corp's bleak profit forecasts have left the retail industry rattled and highlighted the wariness of low-income households to spend on discretionary goods.

Costco, however, lies in a sweet spot, as an average shopper at its warehouses makes much more in a year than a typical Walmart and Target customer, and the warehouse club operator's efforts to keep gas prices several cents below the national average also drives memberships.

Membership fee income accounts for a bulk of Costco's profits.

"The American consumer will go out of their way to save money on gas," D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker told Reuters. "The gas business drives traffic to the parking lot, and then somewhere between 30% and 50% of those customers end up going into the club and buying something."

Analysts will also be keeping an eye on the impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns on Costco's supply chain. The warehouse club chain sells many products made in China, including iPhones, clothing and certain products for its private-label brand Kirkland Signature.

CONTEXT

Costco's smaller rival BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc last week reported a quarterly profit above estimates, as higher-income customers shopped more and made up for a slowdown in spending from others.

"The benefit at the higher income cohorts is frankly a little better than what we expected," BJ's Wholesale Club Chief Executive Bob Eddy said on an earnings call.

THE FUNDAMENTALS

* Analysts polled by Refinitiv, on average, expect Costco to earn $3.04 per share for the third quarter, an increase of over 10% from a year earlier.

* Costco reported same-store sales growth, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, of 12.2% and 8.7% for March and April, respectively. The chain's third quarter typically ends in early May.

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* The current average rating among 37 analysts is "buy," with none of them having a "sell" rating on Costco's shares.

* The median price target (PT) is $581.50, 33% above Tuesday's close and 3% lower from a month earlier, in light of five PT cuts since Walmart's results.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. 1.74% 55.44 Delayed Quote.-18.72%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.20% 437.01 Delayed Quote.-22.90%
TARGET CORPORATION 3.65% 155.88 Delayed Quote.-33.50%
WALMART INC. 0.00% 124.28 Delayed Quote.-15.27%
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
10:23aCostco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs
RE
08:44aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Costco Wholesale's Price Target to $525 From $530, Maintains Hold..
MT
05/20S&P 500 Posts 3% Weekly Drop, Flirts With Bear Market, as Retailers' Disappointing Earn..
MT
05/20RETAIL SELL-OFF : discounters, auto stores lead losses
RE
05/20Oppenheimer Adjusts Costco Wholesale Price Target to $500 From $645, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
05/20Costco Price Target Cut to $500 From $645 by Oppenheimer Amid Increased Supply-Chain Co..
MT
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nowhere is safe anymore
05/19Truist Securities Lowers Price Target for Costco Wholesale to $503 From $634, Maintains..
MT
05/19Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Costco Wholesale to $515 From $565, Reiterates Buy Ratin..
MT
05/19SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Down Premarket; Cisco, Target Poised to Fall
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 B - -
Net income 2022 5 838 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 288 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 437,71 $
Average target price 579,86 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-22.90%194 004
TARGET CORPORATION-33.50%69 529
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.40%62 526
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-16.91%44 830
DOLLARAMA INC.7.69%15 472
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.29%11 160