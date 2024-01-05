Costco Wholesale reported sales of $26.15 billion for the month of December (five weeks ended December 31, 2023), an increase of 9.9% on the corresponding month of the previous year.

On a like-for-like basis, net sales for the warehouse-store chain rose by 8.5%, including a 7.3% increase in the United States. Excluding variations in gasoline prices and exchange rates, sales rose by 8.1%.

