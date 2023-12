Dec 14 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale surpassed market expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, as more customers turning to its stores for cheaper groceries and essentials offset slowing demand for discretionary items.

Total revenue at the company rose to $57.8 billion in the first quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of revenue of $57.72 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)