Adam Neumann Tries to Buy Back WeWork

The former CEO of the flexible-workspace company is working with hedge fund Third Point on financing for a bid, according to a letter from his lawyers.

BP Tops Expectations, Boosts Buyback

BP beat forecasts on fourth-quarter profit and doubled-down on its commitment to hand back cash to investors, helping lift its shares to the top of the FTSE 100..

Costco CFO Richard Galanti to Step Down After 30 Years

Kroger's former finance chief, Gary Millerchip, will be the warehouse-club operator's next chief financial officer.

Why Eli Lilly Deserves to Unseat Tesla Among the Magnificent Seven

The pharmaceutical company's market cap has surpassed Tesla's, thanks to the rapid growth of its GLP-1 business.

KKR Hauls In More Fees From Private Equity and Insurance

The private-equity firm's results slightly beat forecasts, sending the stock higher in early trading.

Tech Layoffs Just Keep Coming as Sector Resets for AI

DocuSign said it plans to cut about 6% of its workforce in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech sector.

Spotify Earnings: Losses Narrow Amid Subscriber Growth, Price Increase

The audio streamer attracted strong subscriber growth despite a price increase.

DuPont's stock bounces after profit tops forecasts, dividend raised

DuPont's stock bounced Tuesday, after the parent of Kevlar, Tyvek and Styrofoam brands reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations, lifted its dividend and announced a new share repurchase program.

Hertz's stock reverses losses to trade up 8% as execs talk up return to profitability

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s stock tumbled early Tuesday, after the car rental company posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

GE Healthcare beats fourth-quarter earnings estimates to offset soft profit guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.'s stock rose 1.9% early Tuesday, after the company posted better-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter, offsetting soft profit guidance for 2024.

