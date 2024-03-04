Jobs Data, Target and Costco Earnings, and More to Watch This Week

The February employment report is forecast to show a gain of 200,000 jobs. Plus, earnings from Target, CrowdStrike, Campbell Soup, Broadcom, Costco, and Kroger.

Stock Funds Rise 5.2% Thanks to 'Magnificent Seven'

February's gains were the fourth straight for the market. Also: A flashback to Dow 10000-which was 25 years ago this month.

China Cancels Premier's Post-NPC Press Conference in Break With Tradition

China has canceled the press conference its premier holds at the conclusion of the annual "Two Sessions" meeting, ending a decadeslong tradition.

Japan's Nikkei Tops 40000 for First Time

The climb was driven by greater corporate earnings and a surge in chip-related stocks, thanks to enthusiasm for beneficiaries of artificial intelligence.

Saudi-Led Oil Producing Nations Extend Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Algeria all decided to extend their voluntary production cuts through the end of June, instead of easing them at the end of March.

Nvidia's Surge Stokes Talk of a Bubble

The chip maker's meteoric advance has helped push the stock market to record highs. It also has some on Wall Street saying the "B word."

How to Invest in a Bull Market

In times like these, financial advisers caution clients not to let a fear of missing out drive their decision-making.

The Skyrocketing Costs Driving Cheeseburger Prices Up-And Restaurant Owners Out

Escalating payroll costs and diners' dwindling tolerance for higher checks are putting independent restaurants in a squeeze

The World Is in for Another China Shock

Imports from China in the early 2000s lowered prices and wiped out U.S. jobs. A sequel of sorts might be in the making.

Chinese Gangs Use Cryptocurrencies to Launder Billions

Some of the money has been raised from helping supply drugs to the U.S. or scamming American victims.

