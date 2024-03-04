Japan's Nikkei Tops 40000 for First Time

The climb was driven by greater corporate earnings and a surge in chip-related stocks, thanks to enthusiasm for beneficiaries of artificial intelligence.

China Cancels Premier's Post-NPC Press Conference in Break With Tradition

China has canceled the press conference its premier holds at the conclusion of the annual "Two Sessions" meeting, ending a decadeslong tradition.

U.S. Defeat in Micron Trade-Secrets Case Reveals Struggle Countering Beijing

The verdict against the Justice Department is regarded as a setback in efforts to contain Chinese corporate theft.

Jobs Data, Target and Costco Earnings, and More to Watch This Week

The February employment report is forecast to show a gain of 200,000 jobs. Plus, earnings from Target, CrowdStrike, Campbell Soup, Broadcom, Costco, and Kroger.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

An ECB decision, U.S. jobs data and key China meetings are among the most important events for foreign exchange and bond markets in the coming week.

Stock Funds Rise 5.2% Thanks to 'Magnificent Seven'

February's gains were the fourth straight for the market. Also: A flashback to Dow 10000-which was 25 years ago this month.

Saudi-Led Oil Producing Nations Extend Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Algeria all decided to extend their voluntary production cuts through the end of June, instead of easing them at the end of March.

Red Sea Conflict Threatens Key Internet Cables

Maritime attacks are complicating repairs on underwater cables that carry the world's web traffic.

How to Invest in a Bull Market

In times like these, financial advisers caution clients not to let a fear of missing out drive their decision-making.

The World Is in for Another China Shock

Imports from China in the early 2000s lowered prices and wiped out U.S. jobs. A sequel of sorts might be in the making.

