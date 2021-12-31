Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Preview -- Barron's

12/31/2021 | 09:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday 1/3

Bourses around the world, including in Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom, are closed in observance of New Year's Day.

The Census Bureau reports construction spending data for November. Consensus estimate is for the total to rise 0.6%, month over month, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.61 trillion. That would be a record high, surpassing October's $1.6 trillion.

Tuesday 1/4

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Economists forecast 11.2 million job openings on the last business day of November, 167,000 more than in October. Job openings remain near the record level of 11.1 million set earlier this summer.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for December. Expectations are for a 60.5 reading, roughly even with November's figure. The ISM's PMI has had 18 consecutive monthly readings of more than 50, indicating expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Wednesday 1/5

Costco Wholesale reports sales for December.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its mid-December monetary-policy meeting.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports light-vehicle sales for December. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13.5 million vehicles. That would be 4.7% more than in November, but 17.2% less than the level a year ago. Supply constraints, especially a global shortage of semiconductors, have hampered auto sales for much of the second half of 2021.

Thursday 1/6

Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands, Lamb Weston Holdings, and Walgreens Boots Alliance report quarterly results.

ISM releases its Services PMI for December. Economists forecast a 66.9 reading, about two points below the November figure, which was a record high for the index's 23-year history.

The Department of Labor reports initial jobless claims for the week ending on Jan. 1. For the four weeks in December, claims averaged 199,250, the lowest reading since October 1969.

Friday 1/7

The Department of Labor releases the employment report for December. The economy is expected to add 374,000 jobs, after a gain of 210,000 in nonfarm payrolls for November. The unemployment rate is seen edging down to 4.1%, from 4.2%. Payroll gains have come in well below estimates in three of the four previous jobs reports, with an average shortfall of 343,300. The labor-force participation rate is likely to tick up to 61.9%, from 61.8%.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 2145ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. 0.80% 34.15 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 0.63% 250.97 Delayed Quote.14.57%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.46% 593.25 End-of-day quote.23.14%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 0.67% 567.7 Delayed Quote.50.67%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. 0.57% 63.38 Delayed Quote.-19.51%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 0.33% 52.16 Delayed Quote.30.79%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.15% 770.75 End-of-day quote.21.74%
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
2021Preview -- Barron's
DJ
2021Modern Plant Based Foods Increases Capacity For Kits Kitchen Soups
MT
2021Analysis-U.S. retailers may pay the price for 'extended' holiday return season
RE
2021Costco ups online shopping perks
AQ
2021INSIDER BUY : Costco Wholesale
MT
2021COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2021Stryve Foods to Launch Additional Products in Costco, Walmart
MT
2021ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Rand, Oracle, Regene..
2021Argus Adjusts Price Target for Costco Wholesale to $610 From $515, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Costco Wholesale
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 218 B - -
Net income 2022 5 647 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 691 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,2x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 252 B 252 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 288 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 567,70 $
Average target price 546,72 $
Spread / Average Target -3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION50.67%250 056
TARGET CORPORATION31.37%111 114
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.00%64 895
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.14%54 643
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.12.11%19 470
DOLLARAMA INC.21.82%14 720