Preview -- Barron's

Monday 1/3

Bourses around the world, including in Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom, are closed in observance of New Year's Day.

The Census Bureau reports construction spending data for November. Consensus estimate is for the total to rise 0.6%, month over month, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.61 trillion. That would be a record high, surpassing October's $1.6 trillion.

Tuesday 1/4

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Economists forecast 11.2 million job openings on the last business day of November, 167,000 more than in October. Job openings remain near the record level of 11.1 million set earlier this summer.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for December. Expectations are for a 60.5 reading, roughly even with November's figure. The ISM's PMI has had 18 consecutive monthly readings of more than 50, indicating expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Wednesday 1/5

Costco Wholesale reports sales for December.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its mid-December monetary-policy meeting.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports light-vehicle sales for December. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13.5 million vehicles. That would be 4.7% more than in November, but 17.2% less than the level a year ago. Supply constraints, especially a global shortage of semiconductors, have hampered auto sales for much of the second half of 2021.

Thursday 1/6

Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands, Lamb Weston Holdings, and Walgreens Boots Alliance report quarterly results.

ISM releases its Services PMI for December. Economists forecast a 66.9 reading, about two points below the November figure, which was a record high for the index's 23-year history.

The Department of Labor reports initial jobless claims for the week ending on Jan. 1. For the four weeks in December, claims averaged 199,250, the lowest reading since October 1969.

Friday 1/7

The Department of Labor releases the employment report for December. The economy is expected to add 374,000 jobs, after a gain of 210,000 in nonfarm payrolls for November. The unemployment rate is seen edging down to 4.1%, from 4.2%. Payroll gains have come in well below estimates in three of the four previous jobs reports, with an average shortfall of 343,300. The labor-force participation rate is likely to tick up to 61.9%, from 61.8%.

