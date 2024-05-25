Monday 5/27

Equity and fixed-income markets are closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday 5/28

The T+1 settlement cycle goes into effect for securities transactions from U.S. financial institutions. This means that if you purchase or sell securities such as stocks, bonds, or exchange-traded funds, the money will be debited or credited to your account, and the transaction settled, in one business day, rather than two previously.

Wednesday 5/29

Only two megacap companies report earnings for the week. Salesforce announces quarterly results on Wednesday, and Costco Wholesale does the same on Thursday.

Friday 5/31

The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the personal consumption expenditures price index for April. Consensus estimate is for the PCE price index to increase 2.7% year over year. The core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 2.8%. Both estimates would match the March data. The core PCE, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, is at its lowest level since March of 2021, but still above the Fed's target of 2%.

