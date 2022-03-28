Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown on second day of curbs

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai, China's most
populous city, on Tuesday again tightened the first phase of a
two-stage COVID-19 lockdown, asking some residents to stay
indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of daily
cases rose beyond 4,400.
China's financial hub, home to 26 million people, is in its
second day of a lockdown local authorities are carrying out by
splitting the city roughly along the Huangpu River, dividing the
historic center from the eastern business and industrial
district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing.
While the Shanghai caseload remains modest by global
standards - a record 4,381 asymptomatic cases and 96 symptomatic
cases for March 28 - the city has become a testing ground for
the country's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the
highly infectious Omicron variant under control.
Residents east of the Huangpu were initially locked down in
housing compounds on Monday, but mostly allowed to roam around
within. On Tuesday, however, two residents told Reuters they
were informed by their neighborhood committees they were no
longer allowed to cross their doorsteps.
"Children were still having picnics yesterday and having
fun," said one of them, who declined to be named citing privacy
concerns.
Wu Qianyu, an official with the municipal health commission,
told a press briefing on Tuesday that locked-down residents
should not leave home, even to take pets for a walk or throw out
trash.
"This is in fact a key stage in nucleic acid testing and we
have made a clear request for people in locked down areas to
stay home," she said.
She said 17,000 testing personnel from Shanghai and
surrounding regions had set up 6,300 stations and conducted a
total of 8.26 million tests in the city's locked-down districts
on Monday.
"The vast numbers of medical staff, grass-roots cadres,
community workers and volunteers shared the very hard work on
the front line of epidemic prevention and control, and should be
thanked," she said.
'PAUSE BUTTON'
Drone footage published by Chinese state media showed
desolate streets surrounding the skyscrapers of the city's
Lujiazui financial district in Pudong. Public transport in the
east has been shut, and all unapproved vehicles have been barred
from roads.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange, in the western part of the
city, said it has kept a skeleton staff in place within the
bourse for key positions such as trading and technical system
operations, while others work from home.
Residents in the west of the city continued to rush to
grocery stores and vegetable markets to stock up in anticipation
of the April 1 start date of their lockdown, with long queues
and crowds.
But U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale Corp,
whose Shanghai store has in recent days attracted long lines of
shoppers, said it was closing from Tuesday, ahead of the area's
scheduled lockdown, along with some gyms and shopping malls
which also sit in Shanghai's western districts.
The Shanghai government rolled out new measures to try to
support COVID-affected businesses on Tuesday, including rent
exemptions and billions of yuan in tax rebates.
The Communist Party tabloid, the Global Times, said late on
Monday that Shanghai had hit the "pause" button in what it
called a "sudden change of course," but the economic damage was
likely to be minimal.
It quoted Cao Heping, a Peking University economist, as
saying that the city's gross domestic product growth would
likely be cut by 0.5% in the first and second quarters compared
with a year ago, but that the national economy would not suffer
greatly.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Samuel Shen, Winni Zhou, David
Stanway and the Shanghai and Beijing newsrooms; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)