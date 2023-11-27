STORY: The holiday shopping season got off to a strong start at online giant Amazon, according to its vice president of Last Mile Delivery and Technology, Beryl Tomay.

"We had a record-breaking Black Friday, where we had more sales and more items sold than ever in Amazon's history for any Black Friday. And in fact, on average, customers purchased more than 1,000 items per second through Black Friday. So, on Cyber Monday, we're offering millions of deals dropping every five minutes through select periods."

A note from LSEG indicates TJ Maxx, Ross, Walmart and Costco are also expected to be "holiday winners" as shoppers look for discounts.

Overall, retail sales rose nearly eight percent in the weekend leading up to Monday and are expected to climb a bit less than that on Monday according to Adobe Analytics.

Retailers leaned on push notifications, text messages and video streaming ads more this year to reach shoppers, growing the use of digital marketing 56% compared to last year, according to data from Salesforce.

Shoppers are expected to make more purchases this holiday season from their phones than their desktop computers for the first time according to Adobe.

Meanwhile data from Britain showed shopper numbers and transactions edged lower on Black Friday versus last year.

Barclays which sees nearly half of Britain's credit and debit card transactions, said the volume of transactions on Black Friday was down about six-tenths of one percent compared to 2022.