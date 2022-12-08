Advanced search
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
481.42 USD   -0.11%
05:08pCostco wholesale exec - reported gross margin in q1 was lower ye…
RE
05:02pTOP NEWS: Costco reports single-digit rise in first quarter sales
AN
04:57pCostco Wholesale Fiscal Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise
MT
TOP NEWS: Costco reports single-digit rise in first quarter sales

12/08/2022 | 05:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday posted a slight rise in first-quarter income and a single-digit rise in sales, amid rising costs.

In the three months ended November 20, the Seattle, Washington-based membership-only wholesaler reported that net sales rose 8.1% to USD53.44 billion from USD49.42 billion the year prior.

In the US, comparable sales grew 9.3% year-on-year, while in Canada comparable sales grew 2.4% against the prior year. International comparable fell 3.1% year-on-year.

Total revenue rose to USD54.43 billion from USD50.36 billion as its membership fees grew to USD1.0 billion from USD946 million.

Its first-quarter net income ticked up to USD1.36 billion from USD1.32 billion year-on-year, as its diluted earnings per share climbed to USD3.07 from USD2.98.

Costco explained that the quarter included a USD93 million charge related to the downsizing of its charter shipping activities. This was partly offset by a USD53 million tax benefit relating to stock-based compensation, however.

The wholesaler reported that its merchandise costs increased to USD47.77 billion from USD43.95 billion. Its selling, general & administrative expenses climbed to USD4.92 billion from USD4.72 billion.

Shares in Costco closed down 0.1% at USD481.42 on Thursday in New York. In after-hours trading, the stock was down 1.1%.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 245 B - -
Net income 2023 6 534 M - -
Net cash 2023 7 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,9x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 214 B 214 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 304 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 481,97 $
Average target price 557,54 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-15.10%213 929
TARGET CORPORATION-33.01%70 777
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.49%64 290
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.08%55 663
DOLLARAMA INC.32.68%17 686
SIAM MAKRO-9.52%11 569