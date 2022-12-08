TOP NEWS: Costco reports single-digit rise in first quarter sales

(Alliance News) - Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday posted a slight rise in first-quarter income and a single-digit rise in sales, amid rising costs.

In the three months ended November 20, the Seattle, Washington-based membership-only wholesaler reported that net sales rose 8.1% to USD53.44 billion from USD49.42 billion the year prior.

In the US, comparable sales grew 9.3% year-on-year, while in Canada comparable sales grew 2.4% against the prior year. International comparable fell 3.1% year-on-year.

Total revenue rose to USD54.43 billion from USD50.36 billion as its membership fees grew to USD1.0 billion from USD946 million.

Its first-quarter net income ticked up to USD1.36 billion from USD1.32 billion year-on-year, as its diluted earnings per share climbed to USD3.07 from USD2.98.

Costco explained that the quarter included a USD93 million charge related to the downsizing of its charter shipping activities. This was partly offset by a USD53 million tax benefit relating to stock-based compensation, however.

The wholesaler reported that its merchandise costs increased to USD47.77 billion from USD43.95 billion. Its selling, general & administrative expenses climbed to USD4.92 billion from USD4.72 billion.

Shares in Costco closed down 0.1% at USD481.42 on Thursday in New York. In after-hours trading, the stock was down 1.1%.

