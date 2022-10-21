Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
478.18 USD   +2.92%
10/21Teamsters union reaches national contract with Costco
RE
10/21Costco Wholesale, Teamsters Ratify Labor Contract for 18,000 Workers
DJ
10/19Simply Better Brands Provides Operationsl Update
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teamsters union reaches national contract with Costco

10/21/2022 | 07:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People form a long queue as they wait for the Costco wholesalers to open in Manchester, Britain

(Reuters) - The Teamsters union, representing more than 18,000 workers, said it had ratified on Friday a national contract with Costco Wholesale Corp.

The first-ever national agreement provides members with significant wage improvements over the next three years and a substantial increase in pension contributions by Costco, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement.

In June, the union had rejected the company's initial contract offer by a vote of 93%, the union said.

"This is an earth-shaking win for Costco workers and the American labor movement. Corporations like Sysco, UPS, and Amazon remain on notice," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said.

The contract, which was ratified by a vote of 72% of the membership, also provides for higher semi-annual bonuses and a more flexible attendance policy, alongside other workplace benefits.

Costco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Rittik Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 2.92% 478.18 Delayed Quote.-15.77%
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP 0.79% 39.39 Delayed Quote.43.34%
SYSCO CORPORATION 3.69% 80.05 Delayed Quote.1.91%
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
10/21Teamsters union reaches national contract with Costco
RE
10/21Costco Wholesale, Teamsters Ratify Labor Contract for 18,000 Workers
DJ
10/19Simply Better Brands Provides Operationsl Update
MT
10/19U.S. retailers fill store shelves with leftover holiday inventory
RE
10/12Costco Wholesale Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 a Share, Payable Nov. 10 to Shar..
MT
10/12Costco Wholesale Corp /new : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
10/12Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
10/12Costco Wholesale Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock, Payable ..
CI
10/12Transcript : Costco Wholesale Corporation, Period Ending Oct 02, 2022 Pre Rec..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 245 B - -
Net income 2023 6 510 M - -
Net cash 2023 7 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,7x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 304 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 478,18 $
Average target price 560,07 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-15.77%205 643
TARGET CORPORATION-33.29%71 065
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.67%63 523
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION0.59%53 510
DOLLARAMA INC.24.77%16 569
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION63.52%10 332