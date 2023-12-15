14:18 -- Costco Wholesale is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Several analysts have raised their price target on Costco shares a day after the company reported first-quarter sales rose 6.1% from the year-ago period. The company also said it would pay a special dividend of $15 per share. Among the analysts raising their price targets were DA Davidson, which increased its target to $600 a share from $570, and BMO Capital, which pushed its target up to $700 a share from $612, as reported by Benzinga. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

