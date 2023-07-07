10:22 ET -- Costco is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The warehouse retailer's same-store sales, excluding sales from recently opened stores, experienced another monthly drop of 1.4% in June, after decreasing 0.3% in May. Costco, which provides fuel services, pointed to falling gasoline prices for the lower sales. Foot traffic increased by most metrics, and e-commerce same-store sales narrowed its loss from the previous month. Excluding gasoline prices and foreign-exchange rates, same-store sales in June would have risen 3% and total-store comparable sales would have risen 4 percentage points. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)

