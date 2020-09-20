Wall St Week Ahead-Corporate debt frenzy rolls on as worries loom over markets

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Investors are gearing up for
the year's record-breaking pace of corporate bond issuance to
continue in the coming week, even after the U.S. Federal Reserve
rattled nerves at its September meeting with a
gloomier-than-expected economic outlook.
The past week has seen roughly $42 billion of high-grade
debt come to market in 39 deals, most of which were small and
offered by first-time issuers.
"I would expect next week to be similar," said Monica
Erickson, portfolio manager, global developed credit, at
DoubleLine.
The breakneck pace of fresh issuance illustrates how the
Fed's late March pledge to backstop credit markets and its
policy of holding interest rates near zero have spurred
borrowing by corporations this year. Companies had already
issued $1.7 trillion in debt through the end of August,
according to SIFMA, compared with $944 billion in the same
period last year.
Demand is likely to stay elevated in the next few weeks,
investors said, as historically low rates continue to drive a
hunt for yield despite a cluster of economic and political
concerns. Those include the Fed's downbeat economic projections
as well as worries over waning fiscal support and potential
uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election.
"You have low interest rates, you have tight credit spreads:
If I'm an issuer, I'm going to issue as much as humanly possible
because it's cheap debt," said Nick Maroutsos, head of global
bonds at Janus Henderson Investors. "That demand is there
because people are craving any sort of return."
Just over $18 billion in high-yield debt had priced in the
week through mid-morning Friday, with two more deals in the
pipeline from Aetheon United and PM General Purchaser, according
to IFR Refinitiv. IFR's data showed that Friday's issuance was
expected to drive the year-to-date total over $337 billion, past
the previous annual record of $332 billion set in 2012.
Jason Vlosich, head fixed income trader at Brown Advisory,
said he expects an additional $40 billion or so in new
investment-grade deals through the end of the month. Bank of
America in August forecast that this month's investment-grade
issuance was likely to be between $120 billion and $140 billion.
September issuance stood at about $115 billion on Friday,
according to Refinitiv IFR.
In the coming week, investors will be watching earnings
reports from Jefferies Financial Group, which is
typically seen as a preview of what's to come from Wall Street
banks, Nike, cruise line Carnival and retailers
including Rite Aid and Costco. The economic
data calendar is comparatively light, with Markit's Purchasing
Managers' Index on Wednesday and weekly jobless claims on
Thursday.
In a break with recent trends, about 50% of new
investment-grade debt in 2020 has been issued to pay off or
refinance existing debt, versus the 20% or 30% that is typical,
said Erickson.
"Companies will come to market and buy back higher-priced
debt just to lower their interest expense."
As a result, a slowdown in M&A and share buybacks - expected
to continue through the end of the year - is less likely to dent
issuance.
Several factors could potentially slow the pace of corporate
debt offerings, investors said. Junk-rated issuers could have
trouble accessing the market if it appears the nascent U.S.
recovery is flagging, Vlosich said.
Since many big name investment-grade companies have already
come to the market this year, the remainder of 2020 could mean
smaller, lesser-known companies dominate issuance, resulting in
lighter volumes. An uptick in Treasury yields could also
diminish the allure of corporate debt, which is seen as a far
riskier investment.
For now, however, the intense demand for higher yielding
debt remains in place.
Flows into both high-yield and investment grade funds rose
in the last week and are up 45% and 18% respectively since the
start of April, according to Lipper.
“I don’t see this stopping anytime soon," said Maroutsos of
Janus Henderson.
