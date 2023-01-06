Wall St jumps as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. December payrolls up 223,000 vs est 200,000
Pfizer up on report of talks with China for generic COVID
drug
Indexes up: Dow 1.83%, S&P 1.82%, Nasdaq 1.82%
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rallied on
Friday as data that showed cooling wages and a contraction in
U.S. services activity eased worries over the Federal Reserve's
rate-hike trajectory.
The nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, data
from the Labor Department showed, while a 0.3% rise in average
earnings was smaller than expected and lower than the previous
month.
The numbers for November were revised to show nonfarm
payrolls rose by 256,000 and average earnings grew by 0.4%.
Another set of data showed U.S. services activity contracted
for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid
weakening demand, with more signs of inflation easing.
"These are all the signs that show that Fed's policy is
working," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio
construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office in New
York.
"That is what investors are relieved to see because it shows
that they are not going to have to become much more restrictive
than they have."
Big technology and other growth stocks such as Apple Inc
and Meta Platforms Inc rose around 2% each,
boosted by a decline in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield.
A resilient labor market has powered the economy through
consumer spending, but could prompt the Fed to lift its target
interest rate above the 5.1% peak it had projected last month
and keep it there for a while.
Money market participants now see 75% chance that the U.S.
central bank will raise the benchmark rate by 25-basis point in
February and keep the terminal rate just below 5% by June.
Also aiding sentiment were Fed officials acknowledging
cooling wage growth and other signs of the economy gradually
slowing, with Atlanta President Raphael Bostic hinting at the
chances of a quarter percentage point hike at the next policy
meeting.
At 12:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 601.66 points, or 1.83%, at 33,531.74, the S&P 500
was up 69.18 points, or 1.82%, at 3,877.28, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 187.11 points, or 1.82%, at 10,492.35.
All the major S&P 500 indexes gained, led by consumer
staples, which rose 6.6% on boost from Costco
Wholesale Corp after the membership-only retail chain
reported strong sales growth in December.
Pfizer Inc advanced 2.5% on reports of talks with
China to secure a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to
manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's
COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc slid 20.4% after Reuters
reported that the home goods retailer was preparing to seek
bankruptcy protection in coming weeks.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 7.02-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 2.61-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 59 new lows.
