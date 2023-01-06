Wall St jumps as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
U.S. December payrolls up 223,000 vs est 200,000
*
Dec. non-manufacturing PMI 49.6 vs November's 56.5 read
*
Pfizer up on report of talks with China for generic COVID
drug
*
Indexes up: Dow 2.06%, S&P 2.27%, Nasdaq 2.54%
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rallied on
Friday on news that while U.S. payrolls expanded more than
expected, wage increases slowed and services activity
contracted, easing worries about the Federal Reserve's interest
rate hiking path.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,
Labor Department data showed, while a 0.3% rise in average
earnings was smaller than expected and less than the previous
month's 0.4%.
In another set of data, U.S. services activity contracted
for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December as
demand weakened, with more signs of inflation easing.
"The stock market's wondering today did Goldilocks just
enter the room? Did the Fed pull it off? Did they slow the
economy and not employment?" said John Augustine, chief
investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus,
Ohio, who saw the services and jobs reports as investors' cue to
resume buying.
"The worry this year was that the Fed was going to force
a recession. Today's reports may alleviate that pressure to
force a recession. They may already have slowed down the economy
enough. They just need validation from inflation reports."
By 2:22 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 676.75 points, or 2.06%, to 33,606.83; the S&P 500
gained 86.36 points, or 2.27%, at 3,894.46; and the Nasdaq
Composite added 262.26 points, or 2.54%, at 10,567.50.
A resilient labor market has powered the economy through
consumer spending, but could still prompt the Fed to lift its
target interest rate above the 5.1% peak it had projected last
month and keep it there for a while.
Money market participants now see a 75% chance that the U.S.
central bank will raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in
February and keep the terminal rate just below 5% by June.
But Huntington's Augustine said the Fed likely needs to see
further signs of slower price increases in the December
inflation report, due out on Thursday, before deciding whether
to slow its next rate hike to 25 basis points at its February
meeting. It raised rates 50 basis points in December.
Also aiding sentiment were Fed officials acknowledging
cooling wage growth and other signs of the economy gradually
slowing, with Atlanta President Raphael Bostic hinting at the
chances of a quarter percentage point hike at the next policy
meeting.
All the major S&P 500 indexes gained with materials
in the lead with a 3.4% gain. The weakest sector was
healthcare, up 1%.
Consumer staples, which rose 2.8%, was boosted
by Costco Wholesale Corp, which jumped 7% after the
membership-only retailer reported strong December sales growth.
Pfizer Inc advanced 2.4% after
reports
of talks with China to secure a license that will allow
domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic
version of the U.S. company's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid
in China.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc slid 21% to $1.33 after
Reuters reported that the home goods retailer was preparing to
seek bankruptcy protection
in coming weeks.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a
6.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and five new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 61 new
lows.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and
Richard Chang)