Wall Street ends lower, Dow confirms bear market

Fed rate hikes have investors 'throwing in the towel'
Casinos jump as Macau allows tour groups after nearly 3
years
Indexes: Dow -1.11%, S&P 500 -1.03%, Nasdaq -0.60%
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid deeper into a bear
market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as
investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign
against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp
downturn.
After two weeks of mostly steady losses on the U.S. stock
market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average confirmed it has
been in a bear market since early January. The S&P 500 index
confirmed in June it was in a bear market, and on Monday
it ended the session below its mid-June closing low, extending
this year's overall selloff.
With the Fed signaling last Wednesday that high interest
rates could last through 2023, the S&P 500 has relinquished the
last of its gains made in a summer rally.
"Investors are just throwing in the towel," said Jake
Dollarhide, Chief Executive Officer of Longbow Asset Management
in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "It's the uncertainty about the high-water
mark for the Fed funds rate. Is it 4.6%, is it 5%? Is it
sometime in 2023?"
Confidence among stock traders was also shaken by dramatic
moves in the global foreign exchange market as sterling
hit an all-time low on worries that the new British government's
fiscal plan released Friday threatened to stretch the country's
finances.
That added an extra layer of volatility to markets, where
investors are worried about a global recession amid decades-high
inflation. The CBOE Volatility index, hovered near
three-month highs.
The Dow is now down 20.5% from its record high close on Jan.
4. According to a widely used definition, ending the session
down 20% or more from its record high close confirms the Dow has
been in a bear market since hitting its January peak.
The S&P 500 has yet to drop below its intra-day low on June
17. It is down about 23% so far in 2022.
In Monday's session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 1.11% to end at 29,260.81 points, while the S&P 500
lost 1.03% to 3,655.04.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% to 10,802.92.
Ten of 11 S&P 500s sector indexes fell, led by 2.6%
drops in real estate and energy.
Gains in Amazon and Costco Wholesale Corp
helped limit losses in the Nasdaq.
Shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas
Sands Corp and Melco Resorts & Entertainment
jumped between 11.8% and 25.5% after Macau planned to open to
mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in
almost three years.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.9 billion shares, compared
with the 11.2 billion average for the full session over the last
20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE
by a 5.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.31-to-1 ratio favored
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 120 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 594 new
lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregoro)