Wall Street mixed; Dow pressured by selloff in Salesforce shares

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Salesforce drops on co-CEO exit plan
*
Dollar General falls on slashing annual profit view
*
U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in 2-1/2 years
in Nov
*
Indexes: S&P 500 -0.09%, Nasdaq +0.14%, Dow -0.59%
Dec 1 (Reuters) -
Wall Street was mixed on Thursday as a selloff in Salesforce
weighed on the Dow, while traders digested U.S. data that
suggested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are working.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 surged over 3% on optimism the
Fed might moderate its campaign of interest rate hikes.
U.S. manufacturing activity shrank for the first time in
2-1/2 years in November as higher borrowing costs weighed on
demand for goods, data showed, evidence the Fed's rate hikes
have cooled the economy.
As well, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE)
price index
rose
0.3%, the same as in September, and over the 12 months
through October the index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3%
the prior month.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the
PCE price index rose 0.2%, one-tenth less than expected, after
gaining 0.5% in September.
"On a normal day, the package of data this morning would
be pretty risk-on, but after the rally yesterday, I think it's
not quite good enough to push another leg higher," said Ross
Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird.
Wednesday's rally drove the S&P 500 index above its
200-day moving average for the first time since April after Fed
Chair Jerome Powell said it was time to slow the pace of
interest rate hikes.
Traders now see a 79% chance the Fed will increase its key
benchmark rate by 50 basis points in December and a 21% chance
it will hike rates by 75 basis points.
Salesforce Inc tumbled 9.4% after the software maker
said Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer
in January.
Dollar General Corp fell 8.1% after the discount
retailer cut its annual profit forecast, while Costco Wholesale
Corp shed 6.3% after the membership-only retail chain
reported slower sales growth in November.
In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 0.09% at
4,076.38 points.
The Nasdaq gained 0.14% to 11,483.66 points, while the
Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.59% at 34,384.99 points.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, nine declined, led
lower by financials, down 0.91%, followed by a 0.75%
loss in real estate.
A report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed
initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 16,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Nov. 26.
Investors now await nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for
clues about how rate hikes have affected the labor market.
Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P
500 by a 1.1-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 30 new highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 90 new highs and 59 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru,
and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and David Gregorio)