  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2022-11-15 pm EST
529.36 USD   +3.86%
02:57pWall Street rises on inflation data but geopolitical tensions cut gains
RE
01:09pWall Street jumps on growing evidence of easing inflation
RE
11/09Costco Wholesale Corp /new : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street rises on inflation data but geopolitical tensions cut gains

11/15/2022 | 02:57pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. producer prices rise less than expected

*

Walmart jumps on strong forecast, other retailers rise

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.03%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 1.4%

(Updates with mid-afternoon trading)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher on Tuesday, but gains were cut after a report that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and killed two people, somewhat undermining hopes that cooling inflation would lead to a pullback in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters told Reuters.

The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland. However, the Pentagon said on Tuesday it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland.

Russia has been pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, while Poland's prime minister called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defense affairs.

"The decline was triggered by reports of a Russian missile landing in Poland," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. "This could develop into something far worse, but right now markets are nervous, not panicked."

Stocks pulled back around mid-day, after jumping higher earlier in the session after data showed U.S. producer prices increased less than expected.

“You still are seeing volatile trading across markets,” said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

"We are not out of the woods yet as it relates to the Russia-Ukraine war. We did get incrementally better data on inflation but there are also still growth concerns.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.73 points, or 0.03%, to 33,546.43, the S&P 500 gained 29.4 points, or 0.74%, to 3,986.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 156.76 points, or 1.4%, to 11,352.98.

Tuesday's inflation report showed producer prices rising 8% in the 12 months through October against an estimated 8.3% rise.

Tuesday's equity gains built on a rally kicked off late last week by a cooler-than-expected report on consumer prices.

Shares of Walmart Inc jumped 7% after the top U.S. retailer lifted its annual sales and profit forecasts, benefiting from a steady demand for groceries despite higher prices.

Shares of other retailers, including Target Corp and Costco, also rose following Walmart's report. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Carolina Mandl in New York, Shubham Batra, Sruthi Shankar, Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Additional reporting by Devik Jain; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 246 B - -
Net income 2023 6 529 M - -
Net cash 2023 7 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,8x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 226 B 226 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 304 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-10.22%225 586
TARGET CORPORATION-25.14%79 745
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.98%65 050
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.64%55 700
DOLLARAMA INC.21.61%16 652
SIAM MAKRO-16.07%10 425