Wall Street rises on inflation data but geopolitical tensions cut gains

*
U.S. producer prices rise less than expected
*
Walmart jumps on strong forecast, other retailers rise
*
Indexes up: Dow 0.03%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 1.4%
(Updates with mid-afternoon trading)
Nov 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher on
Tuesday, but gains were cut after a report that Russian missiles
crossed into Poland and killed two people, somewhat undermining
hopes that cooling inflation would lead to a pullback in rate
hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a
village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine,
firefighters told Reuters.
The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence
official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles
crossing into Poland. However, the Pentagon said on Tuesday it
could not confirm reports that Russian missiles had crossed into
Poland.
Russia has been pounding cities across Ukraine with
missiles, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of
missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, while Poland's
prime minister called an urgent meeting of a government
committee for national security and defense affairs.
"The decline was triggered by reports of a Russian missile
landing in Poland," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at
Interactive Brokers. "This could develop into something far
worse, but right now markets are nervous, not panicked."
Stocks pulled back around mid-day, after jumping higher
earlier in the session after data showed U.S. producer prices
increased less than expected.
“You still are seeing volatile trading across markets,” said
Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock
Investment Management.
"We are not out of the woods yet as it relates to the
Russia-Ukraine war. We did get incrementally better data on
inflation but there are also still growth concerns.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.73 points, or
0.03%, to 33,546.43, the S&P 500 gained 29.4 points, or
0.74%, to 3,986.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 156.76
points, or 1.4%, to 11,352.98.
Tuesday's inflation report showed producer prices rising 8%
in the 12 months through October against an estimated 8.3% rise.
Tuesday's equity gains built on a rally kicked off late last
week by a cooler-than-expected report on consumer prices.
Shares of Walmart Inc jumped 7% after the top U.S.
retailer lifted its annual sales and profit forecasts,
benefiting from a steady demand for groceries despite higher
prices.
Shares of other retailers, including Target Corp and
Costco, also rose following Walmart's report.
