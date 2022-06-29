Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Cosumar SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSR   MA0000012247

COSUMAR SA

(CSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
215.00 MAD   +2.38%
10:39aCSR : Payment of dividend
PU
04/30Cosumar SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Cosumar Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSR : Payment of dividend

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 29/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-072

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

COSUMAR

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "COSUMAR"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "COSUMAR" general meeting held on 15/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "COSUMAR" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

CSR

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

6,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

6,00

Ex-dividend date

20/07/2022

Dividend Payment date

29/07/2022

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 29/06/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Cosumar SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
