Coteccons Construction JSC is a Vietnam-based company engaged in the construction industry. It constructs housing structures, infrastructures, traffic works, irrigational works, power transmission lines, transformer stations, water supply and drainage systems, as well as installs electrical, heating and air-conditioning equipment. The Company also provides engineering, architectural and interior design services. In addition, it invests in real estate projects and provides real estate brokerage services. Other operations include hotel operations, inbound and outbound tour operations and the manufacture of construction machinery and construction materials.