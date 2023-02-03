Coteccons Construction : INTRODUCTION TO PLANNING 8000 GREEN PLANT IN THE WHITE-NECKED LANGUR CONSERVATION, QUANG BINH

Quang Binh, February 2, 2023 The Green Up 2023 tree planting project is officially launched by Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company, in collaboration with local agencies and departments. Initially, Coteccons will plant 8,000 special-use forest trees in the buffer zone to protect the white-necked langur population in Thach Hoa commune, Tuyen Hoa district, and Quang Binh province with a total investment of 1 billion VND.

This is the next step of the Green Up project: planting trees for the future of Coteccons and fulfilling the commitment to plant 10,000 trees after the Coteccons Quang Binh Marathon organized by Coteccons in early August 2022. With the commitment, Coteccons will plant 1 tree in Vietnam's greening journey for every 5 km completed by athletes in the race, at the Prime Minister's request.

Mr. Mai Xuan Hap, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Quang Binh Province,said: "In 2022, Quang Binh's forest cover will reach 67.8%. We greatly appreciate Coteccons for taking many initiatives and participating in many tree planting activities in Quang Binh province, demonstrating their responsible role for the environment. Coteccons is again implementing a very meaningful project of afforestation at the Langur Langur Sanctuary in Thach Hoa, Tuyen Hoa, which not only improves the landscape value and biodiversity but also increases the forest cover. They bring social, economic, and environmental benefits."

The white-necked langur, scientifically known as Trachypithecus Hatinhensis, belongs to the order of primates, the IB group, and is extremely rare and endangered in the Red Book of Vietnam and the rest of the world. In Tuyen Hoa district, there are currently about 180 white-necked langurs. Quang Binh Province has been implementing many models of cooperation, management, and conservation to raise awareness about the protection and conservation of the white-necked langur. Besides promoting the expansion of living space, creating an ecological environment for langur species to develop.

Nguyen Ngoc Lan, Deputy General Director of Coteccons,shared: "We are committed to building a sustainable development company: sustainable in business, sustainable with the community, and sustainable with the environment, in which afforestation, increasing greening, and neutralizing carbon emissions are Coteccons' top priorities to offset environmental impacts. "Especially with this Green Up project, we chose to plant forests at the protection area of the white-necked langur population with the desire to create a double impact, not only contributing to the expansion of forest environmental protection but also expanding the habitat of the white-necked langur, contributing to the protection of this rare species."

Coteccons also completed the acceptance and monitoring of the first phase of Green Up project afforestation at Phong Nha's Ke Bang Botanical Garden (Bo Trach, Quang Binh). More than 2000 indigenous forest trees planted in Phong Nha in April 2022 have taken over the land and grown well.

After the launch ceremony, 8,000 leichhardt trees and Chukrasia tabularis will be planted, expected to be completed on March 15, 2023. Coteccons will coordinate to monitor the growth and development of trees in December every year.

Green Up is an initiative in the IMPACTD program, Coteccons' sustainable development program, with an effort to minimize and offset impacts on society and the environment. Coteccons will continue to maintain it in the long term, aiming to increase green coverage throughout the country in order to prevent natural disasters, protect the environment, combat climate change, sustainably develop biodiversity, and maintain the natural ecosystem for future generations.