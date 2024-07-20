This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

COTECCONS CONSTRUCTION JOINT STOCK COMPANY (Coteccons) hereby announces the conclusion of the dispute case No. 49/23/HCM regarding the payment obligation to BOHO DECOR COMPANY LIMITED (Boho). In the time of 2020, Coteccons and Boho had signed and implemented Contracts in which Boho was the subcontractor for Coteccons in designing, supplying, and finishing the interior of the construction investment projects (Phase implemented by the former leadership). [...]