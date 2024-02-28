Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra”) (NYSE: CTRA) announced today that it has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2034, which will carry an interest rate of 5.60%. The offering is expected to close on March 13, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. This is Coterra’s first debt offering since transactions completed in connection with the merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co.

Coterra intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment at, or prior to, maturity of the $575 million outstanding principal amount (and any other amounts due thereon) of its 3.67% Series L Senior Notes due September 18, 2024.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents can be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or via phone at 1-212-834-4533; TD Securities (USA) LLC at 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or via phone at 1-855-495-9846; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WF Customer Services, Toll-Free: 1-800-645-3751; or BofA Securities, Inc. at 201 North Tryon Street, NC1-022-02-25, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via phone at 1-800-294-1322.

The notes are being offered and will only be sold pursuant to an effective registration statement that was previously filed with the SEC. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading energy producer, delivering sustainable returns through the efficient and responsible development of our diversified asset base.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Coterra's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom and other statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release. The words "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "budget," "plan," "predict," "potential," "possible," "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "strategy," "outlook" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. We can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those described in “Risk Factors” in Part I. Item 1A in Coterra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and those identified from time to time in Coterra’s other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Coterra does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

