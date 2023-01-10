Advanced search
    CTRA   US1270971039

COTERRA ENERGY INC.

(CTRA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:18 2023-01-10 pm EST
25.08 USD   +1.17%
Coterra Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 23, 2023

01/10/2023 | 04:06pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Conference Call Information
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT
Dial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424
Int'l dial-in: (646) 960-0819
Conference ID: 3813676

To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coterra-energy-schedules-fourth-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-for-thursday-february-23-2023-301718178.html

SOURCE Coterra Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
