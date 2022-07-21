Log in
    CTRA   US1270971039

COTERRA ENERGY INC.

(CTRA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-21 pm EDT
28.06 USD   -2.94%
05:27pCoterra Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
PR
07/20MKM Partners Assumes Coterra Energy at Neutral with $26 Price Target
MT
07/19Morgan Stanley Adjusts Coterra Energy's Price Target to $29 From $30, Reiterates Equalweight Rating
MT
Coterra Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

07/21/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce second-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Conference Call Information
Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT
Dial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424
Int'l dial-in: (646) 960-0819
Conference ID: 3813676

To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coterra-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-for-wednesday-august-3-2022-301591431.html

SOURCE Coterra Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
