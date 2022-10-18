Advanced search
    CTRA   US1270971039

COTERRA ENERGY INC.

(CTRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-18 pm EDT
29.44 USD   +1.80%
Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Friday, November 4, 2022
PR
09/21Citigroup Adjusts Coterra Energy's Price Target to $30 From $27, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/20Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat in Early Tuesday Trading
MT
Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Friday, November 4, 2022

10/18/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Conference Call Information 
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022 
Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT 
Dial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424 
Int'l dial-in: (646) 960-0819 
Conference ID: 3813676 

To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event. 

About Coterra Energy 

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coterra-energy-schedules-third-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-for-friday-november-4-2022-301652756.html

SOURCE Coterra Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
