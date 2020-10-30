Log in
COTY 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Coty, Inc. - COTY

10/30/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 3, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between October 3, 2016 and May 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Coty and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-coty/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 3, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Coty and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the acquisitions of P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics (ii) as a result, the Company had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics; (iii) the Company did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (iv) as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Coty’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Crystal Garrett-Evans, et al. v. Coty Inc., et al., 20-cv-07277

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 568 M - -
Net income 2021 -396 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,28x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 2 280 M 2 280 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 260
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart COTY INC.
Duration : Period :
Coty Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,29 $
Last Close Price 2,90 $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sue Y. Nabi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Harf Executive Chairman
Pierre-André Terisse Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Daniel Ramos Chief Scientific Officer
Erhard Hans Dosef Schoewel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COTY INC.-74.22%2 280
L'ORÉAL5.19%182 053
KAO CORPORATION-17.78%34 864
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-17.12%24 983
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.19.21%11 384
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-21.00%8 934
