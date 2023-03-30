Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Coty Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTY   US2220702037

COTY INC.

(COTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-29 pm EDT
11.89 USD   +0.93%
Coty Announces Appointment of Caroline Andreotti as Chief Commercial Officer, Prestige

03/30/2023 | 08:08am EDT
Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, announced the appointment of Caroline Andreotti as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Prestige, effective April 1st, following Isabelle Bonfanti stepping down from the role after 2.5 years.

Caroline, currently EVP global premium skincare, is a highly experienced and respected leader at Coty, with more than 20 years of experience across the beauty industry, 15 of which has been with Coty. She has deep expertise in the Asian market, having worked in the region through much of her career, and an outstanding track record in fragrance, skin and body care, and color cosmetics. As head of Travel Retail, she began the pivot toward ultra-premium fragrances with the opening of the first Chloé Atelier des Fleurs counters. They proved very successful, with Chloé Atelier des Fleurs becoming the #1 artisanal fragrance in Sephora China, as well as Coty’s #1 fragrance brand in travel retail in the APAC region. Caroline also pioneered the re-birth and expansion of Lancaster in Hainan. Most recently, she led the global skincare expansion agenda for three of Coty’s prestige skincare brands: Orveda, Lancaster and philosophy.

As CCO, Prestige, Caroline will focus on Coty’s global Commercial prestige strategy. She will continue to strengthen Coty’s position as a worldwide leader in Prestige fragrances, accelerate Prestige make-up innovations, and push the skincare growth journey in Asia and beyond.

“Caroline is a highly accomplished leader who has a strong track record for delivering brand and channel growth, as well as developing and leading high performing teams. She is an expert in the Asian beauty market and is therefore ideally placed to drive our strategic growth in China, our ambitious plans in skincare and the consolidation of our leading position in fragrances. It gives me great pleasure to appoint Caroline as Coty’s CCO for Prestige, and her promotion is testament to the depth of talent we have within Coty,” said Sue Y. Nabi, Coty’s CEO. She went on to say: “We also thank Isabelle for her passion and leadership in recent years, laying the foundations for Coty’s long-term success in Prestige.”

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COTY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 385 M - -
Net income 2023 333 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 0,19%
Capitalization 10 137 M 10 137 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
EV / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 012
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart COTY INC.
Duration : Period :
Coty Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,89 $
Average target price 11,95 $
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue Y. Nabi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Mercier Chief Financial Officer
Peter Harf Executive Chairman
Shi mei Fan Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Steven Singer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COTY INC.38.90%10 137
L'ORÉAL20.77%233 590
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-4.84%18 564
KAO CORPORATION-1.58%18 139
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.10.28%7 605
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-21.89%7 419
