Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023. The Company delivered its twelfth consecutive quarter of results in-line to ahead of expectations, while consistently executing across its strategic growth pillars.

Coty's strong Q4 performance, with double digit growth in both sales and profits, came in ahead of expectations and recently raised guidance. Q4 reported sales increased 16% or 17% on a LFL basis, ahead of its recently raised guidance of 12-15% LFL growth in Q4. This concluded a very strong year for the Company, with FY23 reported sales growth of 5%, which includes approximately 2% of negative impact from the Russia business exit, and core LFL sales growth of 12%. This strong FY23 core LFL growth exceeded its recent target of 9-10% core LFL sales growth and is well ahead of the underlying beauty market, putting Coty amongst the best in its competitive set.

Coty's sales were driven by consistent momentum in both divisions, supported by strong global beauty demand across categories, geographies and channels. Importantly, core LFL growth for both Q4 and FY23 included low single digit volume growth and approximately 10% benefit from price & mix.

Prestige segment led during the quarter, with both reported and LFL sales growth of 21% versus the prior year. For FY23, the Prestige segment grew 5% as reported while core LFL revenues grew a robust 13%. The momentum in the fragrance category remained in full effect, with the prestige fragrance market growing over 10% in both Q4 and for the full year. Coty's prestige fragrance revenues outperformed the market, growing over 20% in Q4 and a low teens percentage in FY23 on a core LFL basis. Importantly, this strong performance in Coty's fragrance portfolio remained broad-based, with all its top brands growing double digits LFL in FY23. Coty once again delivered industry-leading innovations during the year, including Burberry Hero EDP and Burberry Her Elixir, Hugo Boss Parfum and Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine, while the Chloe Atelier des Fleurs line continued to excel in the ultra- premium fragrance segment in Asia. The Company continued to strengthen the foundation of its fragrance portfolio during FY23, through the extension of the Hugo Boss, Davidoff and Jil Sander licenses, together with the expansion and extension of the Marc Jacobs license, which now includes plans to launch a prestige cosmetics line.

In spring 2023 Coty kicked off its prestige skincare acceleration strategy, with new launches and strong in-market activations behind Lancaster and philosophy. These initiatives saw very positive early results, with revenues for both Lancaster and philosophy up double digit percentages in Q4. Revenues for Coty's prestige cosmetics were pressured in the early part of the year by the Chinese lockdowns, but rebounded strongly in Q4 with over 25% LFL growth.

Consumer Beauty revenue rose 9% as reported in Q4, with core LFL growth of 10%, driven by strong growth across all categories. For FY23, Consumer Beauty grew 5% as reported, while core LFL revenues grew 11%, including high single digit to double digit LFL growth across the majority of Coty's leading brands. In FY23, Coty continued to lean into the market-leading trends of clean beauty with the launches of CoverGirl's Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss, adidas' Active Skin & Mind range, and Bourjois' Healthy Mix foundation, as well as into skinified beauty with the launches of Max Factor's Miracle Pure foundation and the extension of the CoverGirl Simply Ageless line.

Geographically, all regions contributed to the Company's growth in Q4 and FY23. For the year, Americas grew 9% as reported and 10% LFL, EMEA grew 1% and 13% on a core LFL basis, and Asia Pacific grew 7% as reported and 13% LFL.

Coty continued to deliver on its targeted gross margin expansion, despite the elevated COGS inflation. In Q4, reported gross margins increased by 110 bps YoY to 62.9%, while adjusted gross margin grew 70 bps YoY to 62.8%. For FY23, Coty delivered a reported and adjusted gross margin of 63.9%, reflecting a 40 bps increase YoY on a reported basis and a 20 bps increase on an adjusted basis. Coty's Q4 gross margin improvement was driven by the benefit from pricing and its revenue management efforts, as well as supply chain savings.

Coty's profits grew significantly in both Q4 and FY23. The Company delivered Q4 reported operating income of $129.0 million, with 61% growth in the adjusted operating income to $105.1 million and 25% growth in the adjusted EBITDA to $165.4 million. For FY23, reported operating income more than doubled to $543.7 million, adjusted operating income grew 20% to $738.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew 7% to $972.8 million. The strong adjusted EBITDA performance exceeded the Company's recently raised adjusted EBITDA guidance of $965-970M and EBITDA guidance at the start of the year, despite incurring over $70 million of negative FX impact on adjusted EBITDA in FY23. Coty's reported FY23 EPS of $0.57 grew by 7x YoY and the adjusted EPS nearly doubled to $0.53, driven by a non-operating EPS benefit of $0.15 from the mark-to-market on the equity swap and a $0.10 underlying EPS expansion, primarily reflecting operational improvements.

Financial Net Debt at the end of Q4 remained relatively stable at $4.0 billion sequentially and improved by $0.3B versus the prior year through Coty's active deleveraging efforts, including free cash flow generation of $402.9 million. As a result, Coty's Q4 financial leverage ratio of 4.1x improved significantly from 4.7x at the end of FY22 and 4.4x at the end of Q3. During the year, Coty received multiple upgrades from the leading rating agencies, reflecting its strong progress in strengthening its balance sheet. At the end of Q4, the value of Coty's retained 25.9% Wella stake totaled $1.06 billion. As part of Coty's expectation to divest its Wella stake by end of CY25, in July 2023 the Company entered a binding Letter of Intent to sell 3.6% of its Wella stake to IGF Wealth Management for $150 million, subject to customary closing conditions including consent by KKR.

Commenting on the operating results, Sue Y. Nabi, Coty's CEO, said:

"Today's FY23 results mark the third consecutive year that Coty has delivered strong financial, operational and strategic performance, and the twelfth consecutive quarter of results inline to ahead of expectations. We are incredibly proud of the focus and agility that we see across the whole Coty organization as we continue to amplify our strengths, adjust to evolving market conditions, and capture new opportunities, all of which has enabled us to deliver results which are again amongst the best in our competitive set.

In the midst of on-going macroeconomic uncertainty, beauty demand remains resilient across our key categories and geographies, with no signs of tradedown, while the 'fragrance index' we have been discussing for over a year shows no sign of slowing. In fact, the beauty category continues to be a standout in key markets like the U.S., as the only category amongst all CPG and general merchandise categories to grow volumes in the last six months, speaking to the beauty industry's ability to meet consumers' emotional needs.

Against this favorable backdrop, the white space opportunities in front of Coty are immense. In our core prestige fragrance business, we have historically been the leader in the male fragrance category, but have ample room to improve our position in the much bigger female fragrance category which is roughly double the size of male fragrances and where we are currently in the Top 3.

A key milestone in this strategic ambition is our newly launched Burberry Goddess female fragrance, which is now appearing across global distribution. We believe the combination of the unique and sophisticated scent of vanilla accords, the strong momentum of the Burberry fashion brand, the beautiful and refillable packaging, and the associated story of female empowerment, position Burberry Goddess to be a blockbuster launch this year, further advancing Coty's position in female fragrances. The early results for this launch are spectacular, with Burberry Goddess already a Top 3 fragrance at leading global airports, with sell-out significantly higher than our recent blockbuster fragrance launches.

At the same time, we are actively strengthening our positioning in the smaller but rapidly growing ultra-premium fragrance category. Whether it's through our Chloe Atelier des Fleurs collection whose sales have grown by 5x versus two years ago and are on track to accelerate further as we rapidly expand our global distribution, or through the upcoming launch of our internally developed Infiniment Coty Paris fragrance brand, we are seizing this white space opportunity.

Underpinning the strong foundations of our fragrance business is the extension of our license portfolio, with the average remaining duration of our Top 7 prestige brands now averaging 13 years. The renewal and extension this past year of multiple key licenses, including Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, and Jil Sander, reaffirms Coty’s position as a go-to partner for global fashion houses. I am particularly excited about the expansion of our partnership with Marc Jacobs to include the creation of a new makeup line, as I believe the brand is perfectly positioned between couture and indie, and will become a great and differentiated addition to our Prestige Cosmetics portfolio.

In parallel, we have recently embarked on our third strategic pillar, accelerating our skincare portfolio, led by our prestige skincare brands. With Lancaster and philosophy leading this effort, through a combination of new launches, revamped in-store and online merchandising, and new brand communications, I am very encouraged to see that revenues for both brands increased by a double digit percentage in Q4. As we pursue our ambition to double our skincare revenues in the next few years, we will continue to strengthen our organizational capabilities, including step-changing our R&D investments in this area.

In Consumer Beauty, having repositioned our key brands, established meaningful and on-brand communications, and revamped the innovation pipeline for each, the next phase of our strategy is to fully capitalize on the Gen Z opportunity. We have successfully begun to harness the power of social media influencers and natural advocacy, with launches such as CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss and Rimmel Kind & Free going viral on TikTok. As we enter FY24, we will further embrace the full power and reach of social media to drive our brands and build stronger community engagement, fully keeping in step with the evolution of the market and with Gen Z habits. The strength of our Consumer Beauty portfolio was further reinforced by our recently announced strengthened and long-standing partnership with adidas, which is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the new well-being and athleisure trend in beauty.

Finally, on sustainability, in addition to receiving external validation for our climate targets from the Science Based Target Initiative, FY23 included a number of industry firsts for Coty; such as, integrating carbon-captured ethanol into a growing percentage of our fragrance portfolio, introducing gender neutral parental leave, and reaching gender pay equity as of October 2022. We aim to build on these achievements with further advances in FY24 and beyond.

Beyond our core portfolio, we are progressing on our broader financial strategy. The agreement to sell a portion of our retained Wella stake is a concrete step in our commitment to both fully divest our retained Wella stake and reach leverage towards 3x exiting CY23 and approximately 2x exiting CY25. Our continuous focus on identifying further productivity opportunities is now fueling over a $10 million increase in our FY24 savings target to over $100 million, which will support both organizational reinvestment and profit growth.

In sum, Coty is successfully executing on the strategy we laid out 3 years ago. We are delivering a best in class medium term growth algorithm, including a mid-20s % EPS CAGR, active deleveraging, and targeted capital returns, as we propel our growth story and strengthen our position as a beauty powerhouse."

*Adjusted financial metrics used in this release are non-GAAP. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results in the accompanying tables.

Highlights

4Q23 net revenues increased 16% as reported and 17% LFL, driven by strong double-digit LFL growth in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty. For FY23, net revenues increased 5% as reported, with core LFL revenues up 12%.

Reported operating income totaled $129.0 million in 4Q23 and FY23 reported operating income was $543.7 million, up roughly $303 million YoY.

4Q23 adjusted operating income increased 61% to $105.1 million from $65.1 million in the prior year, while FY23 adjusted operating income expanded 20% YoY to $738.8 million, driving a significant 170 bps increase in the adjusted operating margin to 13.3%.

4Q23 adjusted EBITDA was $165.4 million, up roughly 25% YoY, while FY23 adjusted EBITDA was $972.8 million, ahead of guidance, and up 7% YoY, fueling a 40 bps increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.5%.

4Q23 reported EPS was $0.03 and FY23 reported EPS was $0.57.

4Q23 adjusted EPS of $0.01, improved from $(0.01) last year, driven by profit growth.

FY23 Adjusted EPS of $0.53 increased 89% from $0.28 in the prior year, driven by a non-operating EPS benefit of $0.15 from the mark-to-market on the equity swap and a $0.10 underlying EPS expansion primarily reflecting operational improvements.

Savings totaled approximately $50 million in Q4 and approximately $180 million in FY23, ahead of prior guidance of $170 million in FY23. Coty now targets savings of over $100 million in FY24, ahead of prior target of approximately $90 million, and reaffirms a savings target of approximately $75 million in FY25.

4Q23 free cash flow was $38.1 million. FY23 free cash flow totaled $402.9 million.

Financial Net Debt was $4.0 billion and Economic Net Debt totaled $3.0 billion at quarter end, resulting in financial leverage of approximately 4.1x.

As part of Coty's expectation to divest its Wella stake by end of CY25, in July 2023 the Company entered a binding Letter of Intent to sell 3.6% of its Wella stake to IGF Wealth Management for $150 million, subject to customary closing conditions including consent by KKR.

Outlook

Entering FY24, the beauty market remains a strong and outperforming category, with ongoing premiumization trends. Coty is continuing to benefit from these positive trends, with momentum across its core categories, a strong innovation pipeline, and early wins in key white spaces. The combination of these factors are fueling the Company's expectations for FY24 for the core business to grow at the top of Coty's medium term target range of 6-8% LFL. Reported FY24 revenues are expected to include neutral to 2% benefit from FX, primarily in first half of FY24, and a 1-2% scope headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license, concentrated in the second half of FY24.

Coty is targeting FY24 adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 10-30bps, with similar performance in 1H24 and 2H24, implying FY24 adjusted EBITDA of $1,065-1,075M based on current FX rates and inclusive of the profit headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license. Within this outlook, Coty expects modest FY24 gross margin expansion year on year, with some negative phasing impacts in 1H24, followed by strong improvement in 2H24. Coty targets total FY24 adjusted EPS, excluding equity swap, of $0.44-0.47, implying strong +16-25% YoY growth.

Finally, the Company continues to target further reduction in leverage toward ~3x exiting CY23, ~2.5x exiting CY24 and ~2x exiting CY25.

Financial Results

Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release; reconciliations from reported to adjusted results can be found at the end of this release.

Revenues:

4Q23 reported net revenues of $1,351.6 million increased 16% year-over-year, including a negative foreign exchange (FX) impact of 1%. LFL revenue increased 17%, driven by a 21% LFL increase in Prestige and an 10% increase in Consumer Beauty.

FY23 reported net revenues of $5,554.1 million increased 5% year-over-year, including a negative FX impact of 5%. Core LFL revenue increased 12%, driven by core LFL increases in Prestige of 13% and Consumer Beauty of 11%. The full year negative impact on the business from the Russia exit was approximately 220 bps.

Gross Margin:

4Q23 reported gross margin of 62.9% increased from 61.8% in the prior-year period, while adjusted gross margin of 62.8% increased from 62.1% last year. The 70 bps adjusted gross margin increase was mainly driven by pricing execution, mix management and supply chain productivity, partially offset by COGS inflation and negative FX impacts.

FY23 reported gross margin of 63.9% increased from 63.5%, while adjusted gross margin of 63.9% increased 20 bps from 63.7% in the prior year. The increase was driven by pricing execution and supply chain productivity partially offset by COGS inflation and negative FX impacts.

Operating Income and EBITDA:

4Q23 reported operating income of $129.0 million improved significantly from a reported operating loss of $77.4 million in the prior year primarily due to higher gross profit in the current year as well as non-recurring impairment charges and costs related to the exit from Russia, which impacted the prior year.

4Q23 adjusted operating income of $105.1 million rose 61% from $65.1 million in the prior year, driven by higher gross profit and a $7.0 million reduction in depreciation expense. The adjusted EBITDA of $165.4 million, up 25% from the prior year, due to higher sales and gross profit partially offset by higher A&CP. For 4Q23, the adjusted operating margin was 7.8%, reflecting 220 bps of margin expansion YoY. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2%, up 90 bps YoY.

FY23 reported operating income of $543.7 million increased from $240.9 million due to higher sales and gross profit and a reduction in stock-based compensation in the current year as well as non-recurring impairment charges and costs related to the exit of Russia, which impacted the prior year. FY23 adjusted operating income increased 20% to $738.8 million, with a margin of 13.3% improving 170 bps YoY, while the adjusted EBITDA totaled $972.8 million, up 7% YoY, reflecting a 40 bps increase in the adjusted operating margin to 17.5%.

Net Income:

4Q23 reported net income of $29.6 million improved from a net loss of $286.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to the aforementioned increase in reported operating income and an increase in the fair value of Wella.

The 4Q23 adjusted net income of $5.2 million increased from adjusted net loss of $5.7 million in the prior year period, primarily due higher adjusted operating income and a benefit from a change in Wella's fair value.

FY23 reported net income of $495.0 million compared to net income of $55.5 million in the prior year. FY23 adjusted net income of $457.9 million increased from $232.1 million in the prior year, reflecting improved underlying net income and the benefit from the mark-to-market on the equity swap.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) - diluted:

4Q23 reported earnings per share of $0.03 improved from a reported loss per share of $(0.34) in the prior year due to the increase in reported net income.

4Q23 adjusted EPS of $0.01 improved from $(0.01) in the prior year.

FY23 reported earnings per share of $0.57 rose from $0.07 in the prior year.

FY23 adjusted EPS of $0.53 increased 89% from $0.28 in the prior year driven by a $0.15 benefit from the mark-to-market on the equity swap and a $0.10 net profit improvement.

Operating Cash Flow:

4Q23 cash from operations totaling $104.9 million increased from cash outflow of $32.9 million in the prior-year period. FY23 cash flow from operations was $625.7 million, a decrease of $100.9 million from the prior year.

4Q23 free cash inflow of $38.1 million increased from a free cash outflow of $74.0 million in the prior year driven by a $137.8 million increase in operating cash flow, partially offset by a $25.7 million increase in capex. FY23 free cash flow of $402.9 million decreased by $149.6 million from the prior year, as the FY22 free cash flow was boosted by one-time TSA and working capital benefits.

Financial Net Debt:

Financial Net Debt of $4,034.7 million on June 30, 2023, decreased by $64.3 million from the March 31, 2023 period, driven by the impact of fourth quarter cash used for operating activities.

Fourth Quarter Business Review by Segment

Prestige

In 4Q23, Prestige net revenues of $799.6 million or 59% of Coty sales, increased by 21% on a reported basis versus the prior year. On a LFL basis, Prestige net revenues delivered robust growth of 21%, driven by strong double-digit growth in nearly all markets, with particular strength across Asia Pacific, Travel Retail and Europe. For FY23, Prestige net revenues of $3,420.5 million rose 5% as reported from the prior year and increased 13% on a core LFL basis. The full year negative impact on the Prestige business from the Russia exit was approximately 260 bps.

During Q4, the Prestige fragrance category continued to see strong growth across North America and Europe, with nearly all major markets generating double-digit growth. Coty's Prestige fragrance revenue grew over 20% in Q4, maintaining momentum driven by strong demand and ongoing premiumization. Global Travel Retail trends were very robust across all regions with growth of over 30% LFL in Q4 and FY23, supported by the continued recovery of international travel and Coty's expansion in the channel. At the same time, Coty's service levels continued to improve during the quarter driven by successful progress around qualifying additional suppliers and additional industry capacity coming online, which contributed to our very strong growth in the quarter. Importantly, Coty's recent innovations of Burberry Hero and Her, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine and Gorgeous Gardenia, Boss Bottled Parfum and Chloe Atelier des Fleurs continued to deliver very strong performances in FY23, reaching top ranks across key markets. The Prestige makeup category grew 25% in Q4 with China's reopening and impactful activations by Burberry and Gucci fueling momentum. Prestige skincare brands, Lancaster and philosophy, grew over 10% in Q4 after their recent successful launches.

The Prestige segment generated a reported operating income of $46.4 million in 4Q23, compared to $9.7 million in the prior year. The 4Q23 adjusted operating income was $85.1 million, up from an adjusted operating income of $47.9 million in the prior year, driven by gross margin improvement, partially offset by higher A&CP expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the Prestige segment rose to $112.7 million from $78.9 million in the prior year, with a margin of 14.1%. FY23 reported operating income of $483.7 million compared to $367.2 million in the prior year, while the adjusted operating income increased to $635.1 million from $530.1 million, with a 235 bps increase in the adjusted operating margin to 18.6%. The FY23 adjusted EBITDA rose 11% to $745.6 million with a margin of 21.8%.

Consumer Beauty

In 4Q23, Consumer Beauty net revenues of $552.0 million, or 41% of Coty sales, increased by 9% as reported versus the prior year, which includes a 1.0% negative FX impact. On a core LFL basis, Consumer Beauty net revenues rose 10% led by very strong growth across all categories. Importantly, all regions generated LFL growth in the quarter, with particularly strong growth momentum in Brazil and Latin America. For FY23, Consumer Beauty sales of $2,133.6 million increased 5% and rose 11% on a core LFL basis. The full year negative impact on the Consumer Beauty business from the Russia exit was approximately 150 bps.

In Q4, revenues grew in the high single-digits to double-digits across cosmetics, body care and mass fragrances. Coty saw strong momentum in Q4 and FY23 in most of its key brands, with double-digit LFL revenue growth across Rimmel, Bourjois, Risque, Monange, Bozzano and Paixao, driven primarily by impactful innovations and strong pricing execution across all markets.

The Consumer Beauty business reported operating income was $10.0 million in 4Q23, up from reported operating loss of $24.8 million in the prior year. The 4Q23 adjusted operating income of $20.0 million increased from $17.2 million in the prior year. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA declined slightly to $52.7 million from $53.5 million in the prior year, with a margin of 9.5%. FY23 reported operating income of $63.3 million compared to $9.5 million in the prior year, while adjusted operating income increased to $103.7 million from $85.4 million, with an approximately 70 bps increase in the adjusted operating margin to 4.9%. FY23 adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% to $227.2 million, with a margin of 10.6%.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Business Review by Region

Americas

In 4Q23, Americas net revenues of $567.9 million, or 42% of Coty sales, increased 11% as reported and 13% LFL. This was driven by strong growth in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty. In Prestige, performance was supported by double-digit LFL growth in all markets, with particularly strong momentum in Travel Retail, Canada and Latin America. In Consumer Beauty, all markets delivered solid growth with continued robust trends in Latin America and Brazil. The overall performance was also supported by continued strong performance during the quarter from Boss Bottled Parfum, Burberry Hero EDP and Gucci Gorgeous Gardenia on the Prestige side, and CoverGirl in Consumer Beauty. In FY23, Americas net revenue of $2,343.7 million, rose 9% as reported and 10% LFL.

EMEA

In 4Q23, EMEA net revenues of $594.2 million, or 44% of Coty sales, increased 15% as reported and 13% LFL. The performance was driven by strong LFL growth in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty across most markets, with particularly strong momentum in regional Travel Retail and DACH in Prestige and France and MEA in Consumer Beauty. For FY23, EMEA net revenue of $2,504.5 million, increased 1% as reported and 13% on a core LFL basis.

Asia Pacific

In 4Q23, Asia Pacific net revenues of $189.5 million, or 14% of Coty sales, increased 34% as reported and 40% LFL. The performance was driven by strong LFL growth in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty. In Prestige, performance was supported by double-digit growth in key markets, with especially robust growth in China, Hainan and Japan. In Consumer Beauty, growth was driven by Australia and New Zealand, China and Japan. For FY23, Asia Pacific net revenue of $705.9 million, increased 7% as reported and 13% LFL.

Noteworthy Company Developments

Other noteworthy company developments include:

On May 13, 2023, on the eve of the Cannes Film Festival, Coty unveiled a new OmniPotent Concentrate serum by ultra-premium skincare brand Orveda and announced the forthcoming launch of Infiniment Coty Paris, the Company’s most ambitious fragrance project to date, a leading pioneer in the industry, fusing beauty, science and art.

On July 6, 2023, Coty hosted an investor conference in Paris. At the conference, Coty detailed how it is leveraging its European heritage and end-to-end capabilities to achieve strong and balanced growth, resulting in the company significantly increasing its Q4 FY23 revenue growth guidance.

On July 14, 2023, Coty announced that it successfully completed the refinancing of its existing $2.0 billion revolving credit facility. The over-subscribed refinancing extends maturity until July 2028 at the same terms to existing facilities and welcomes a strong group of top-tier existing and new creditors into our facilities.

On July 18, 2023, Coty announced that it entered into a binding letter of intent to sell a 3.6% stake in Wella stake to investment firm, IGF Wealth Management, for $150 million, subject to the completion of due diligence and KKR consent, reflecting a 4% premium to the book value of Wella as of March 31, 2023. Coty will retain a 22.3% stake in Wella with an estimated valuation of approximately $900 million.

On July 19, 2023, Coty announced the offering and pricing of $750 million of 6.625% senior secured notes due 2030. Coty intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fully repay its U.S. dollar-denominated loans outstanding under Coty’s existing senior secured “term B” credit facility due April 2025 and to repay a pro-rata portion of its Euro-denominated loans outstanding under the Term B Credit Facility.

Conference Call

Coty Inc. will issue pre-recorded remarks at approximately 7:20 AM (ET) today, August 22, 2023 and will hold a live question and answer session beginning at 8:15 AM (ET). The pre-recorded remarks and live question and answer session will be available at http://investors.coty.com. The dial-in number for the live question and answer session is (800) 343-4136 in the U.S. or (203) 518-9765 internationally (conference passcode number: COTY4Q23).

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

- Tables Follow -

COTY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES INCLUDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Year Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Change YoY Change YoY CONTINUING OPERATIONS Reported Basis (LFL) Reported Basis (LFL) Net revenues $ 1,351.6 16 % 17 % $ 5,554.1 5 % 10 % Operating income - reported 129.0 >100 % 543.7 >100 % Operating income - adjusted* 105.1 61 % 738.8 20 % EBITDA - adjusted 165.4 25 % 972.8 7 % Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - reported** 29.6 >100 % 495.0 >100 % Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - adjusted* ** 5.2 >100 % 457.9 97 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - reported $ 0.03 >100 % $ 0.57 >100 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - adjusted* $ 0.01 >100 % $ 0.53 89 % COTY, INC. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - reported ** 29.6 >100 495.0 >100 % Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - adjusted* ** 5.2 >100 % 457.9 97 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - reported $ 0.03 >100 % $ 0.57 >100 % EPS attributable to common shareholders (diluted) - adjusted* $ 0.01 >100 % $ 0.53 89 % * These measures, as well as “free cash flow,” “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA),” "immediate liquidity," “financial net debt,” and "economic net debt" are Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for discussion of these measures. Reconciliations from reported to adjusted results can be found at the end of this release.

** Net income for Continuing Operations and Coty Inc. are net of the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends.

FOURTH QUARTER BY SEGMENT (CONTINUING OPERATIONS)

Three Months Ended June 30, Net Revenues Change Reported Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating Income (in millions) 2023 2022 Reported

Basis LFL 2023 Change Margin 2023 Change Margin Prestige $ 799.6 $ 662.8 21 % 21 % $ 46.4 >100 % 6 % $ 85.1 78 % 11 % Consumer Beauty 552.0 505.5 9 % 10 % 10.0 >100 % 2 % 20.0 16 % 4 % Corporate — — N/A N/A 72.6 >100 % N/A — N/A N/A Total $ 1,351.6 $ 1,168.3 16 % 17 % $ 129.0 >100 % 10 % $ 105.1 61 % 8 %

Year Ended June 30, Net Revenues Change Reported Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating Income (in millions) 2023 2022 Reported

Basis LFL 2023 Change Margin 2023 Change Margin Prestige $ 3,420.5 $ 3,267.9 5 % 11 % $ 483.7 32 % 14 % $ 635.1 20 % 19 % Consumer Beauty 2,133.6 2,036.5 5 % 10 % 63.3 >100 % 3 % 103.7 21 % 5 % Corporate — — 0 % 0 % (3.3 ) 98 % N/A — N/A N/A Total $ 5,554.1 $ 5,304.4 5 % 10 % $ 543.7 >100 % 10 % $ 738.8 20 % 13 %

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Prestige $ 112.7 $ 78.9 $ 745.6 $ 668.8 Consumer Beauty 52.7 53.5 227.2 236.5 Corporate — — — — Total $ 165.4 $ 132.4 $ 972.8 $ 905.3

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 BY REGION

Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, Net Revenues Change Net Revenues Change (in millions) 2023 2022 Reported Basis LFL 2023 2022 Reported Basis LFL Americas $ 567.9 $ 509.5 11 % 13 % $ 2,343.7 $ 2,158.0 9 % 10 % EMEA 594.2 517.7 15 % 13 % 2,504.5 2,488.1 1 % 10 % Asia Pacific 189.5 141.1 34 % 40 % 705.9 658.3 7 % 13 % Total $ 1,351.6 $ 1,168.3 16 % 17 % $ 5,554.1 $ 5,304.4 5 % 10 %

COTY INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 1,351.6 $ 1,168.3 $ 5,554.1 $ 5,304.4 Cost of sales 502.1 446.2 2,006.8 1,935.2 as % of Net revenues 37.1 % 38.2 % 36.1 % 36.5 % Gross profit 849.5 722.1 3,547.3 3,369.2 Gross margin 62.9 % 61.8 % 63.9 % 63.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 672.9 726.8 2,818.3 2,881.3 as % of Net revenues 49.8 % 62.2 % 50.7 % 54.3 % Amortization expense 48.7 48.8 191.8 207.4 Restructuring costs (1.1 ) (8.0 ) (6.5 ) (6.5 ) Acquisition-and divestiture- related costs — 0.5 — 14.7 Asset impairment charges — 31.4 — 31.4 Operating income (loss) 129.0 (77.4 ) 543.7 240.9 as % of Net revenues 9.5 % (6.6 %) 9.8 % 4.5 % Interest expense, net 72.2 40.4 257.9 224.0 Other income, net (22.0 ) 163.0 (419.0 ) (409.9 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 78.8 (280.8 ) 704.8 426.8 as % of Net revenues 5.8 % (24.0 %) 12.7 % 8.0 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations 43.3 0.3 181.6 164.8 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 35.5 (281.1 ) 523.2 262.0 as % of Net revenues 2.6 % (24.1 %) 9.4 % 4.9 % Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — 1.2 — 5.7 Net income (loss) 35.5 (279.9 ) 523.2 267.7 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.4 ) (2.8 ) (1.8 ) (5.1 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 4.0 4.4 16.8 13.3 Net income (loss) attributable to Coty Inc. $ 32.9 $ (281.5 ) $ 508.2 $ 259.5 Amounts attributable to Coty Inc. Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 32.9 $ (282.7 ) $ 508.2 $ 253.8 Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (3.3 ) (3.3 ) (13.2 ) (198.3 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders $ 29.6 $ (286.0 ) $ 495.0 $ 55.5 Net income from discontinued operations — 1.2 — 5.7 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 29.6 $ (284.8 ) $ 495.0 $ 61.2 Earnings per common share: Basic for Continuing Operations $ 0.03 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.07 Diluted for Continuing Operations(a)(b)(c) $ 0.03 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.57 $ 0.07 Basic for Coty Inc. $ 0.03 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.08 Diluted for Coty Inc.(a)(b)(c) $ 0.03 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.57 $ 0.08 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 852.0 838.4 849.0 820.6 Diluted(a)(b) 864.7 838.4 886.5 834.1 Depreciation - Continuing Operations $ 60.3 $ 78.1 $ 235.0 $ 309.0

(a) Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities, including awards under the Company's equity compensation plans, the convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. When calculating any potential dilutive effect of stock options, Series A Preferred Stock, restricted stock, PRSUs and RSUs, the Company uses the treasury method and the if-converted method for the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. The treasury method typically does not adjust the net income attributable to Coty Inc., while the if-converted method requires an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends and the impact of fair market value (gains)/losses for contracts with the option to settle in shares or cash, if dilutive, on net income applicable to common stockholders during the period. (b) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, 23.7 million dilutive shares of Convertible Series B Preferred Stock were excluded in the computation of adjusted weighted-average diluted shares because their effect would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, dilutive shares of RSUs and Convertible Series B Preferred Stock were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS to the net loss incurred during the period. (c) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, 65.4 million dilutive shares of Convertible Series B Preferred Stock were excluded in the computation of adjusted weighted-average diluted shares because their effect would be anti-dilutive.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

These supplemental schedules provide adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 1,351.6 $ — $ 1,351.6 Gross profit 849.5 (0.1 ) 849.4 Gross margin 62.9 % 62.8 % Operating income 129.0 (23.9 ) 105.1 as % of Net revenues 9.5 % 7.8 % Net income 29.6 (24.4 ) 5.2 as % of Net revenues 2.2 % 0.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 165.4 as % of Net revenues 12.2 % COTY INC. Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 29.6 (24.4 ) 5.2 EPS (diluted) $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 1,168.3 $ — $ 1,168.3 Gross profit 722.1 3.6 725.7 Gross margin 61.8 % 62.1 % Operating (loss) income (77.4 ) 142.5 65.1 as % of Net revenues (6.6 %) 5.6 % Net (loss) income (286.0 ) 280.3 (5.7 ) as % of Net revenues (24.5 %) (0.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA 132.4 as % of Net revenues 11.3 % COTY INC. Net (loss) attributable to Coty Inc. (284.8 ) 279.1 (5.7 ) EPS (diluted) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.01 )

(a) See “Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operated Income” and “Reconciliation of Reported Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income” for a detailed description of adjusted items

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

These supplemental schedules provide adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Year Ended June 30, 2023 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 5,554.1 $ — $ 5,554.1 Gross profit 3,547.3 1.9 3,549.2 Gross margin 63.9 % 63.9 % Operating income 543.7 195.1 738.8 as % of Net revenues 9.8 % 13.3 % Net income 495.0 (37.1 ) 457.9 as % of Net revenues 8.9 % 8.2 % Adjusted EBITDA 972.8 as % of Net revenues 17.5 % COTY INC. Net income attributable to Coty Inc. $ 495.0 (37.1 ) 457.9 EPS (diluted) $ 0.57 $ 0.53 Year Ended June 30, 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in millions) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments(a) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenues $ 5,304.4 $ — $ 5,304.4 Gross profit 3,369.2 12.0 3,381.2 Gross margin 63.5 % 63.7 % Operating income 240.9 374.6 615.5 as % of Net revenues 4.5 % 11.6 % Net income 55.5 176.6 232.1 as % of Net revenues 1.0 % 4.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 905.3 as % of Net revenues 17.1 % COTY INC. Net income attributable to Coty Inc. 61.2 170.9 232.1 EPS (diluted) $ 0.08 $ 0.28

(a) See “Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operated Income” and “Reconciliation of Reported Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income” for a detailed description of adjusted items.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

CONTINUING OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Reported Operating income (loss) $ 129.0 $ (77.4 ) >100 % $ 543.7 $ 240.9 >100 % % of Net revenues 9.5 % (6.6 %) 9.8 % 4.5 % Asset impairment charges — 31.4 (100 %) — 31.4 (100 %) Amortization expense (a) 48.7 48.8 0 % 191.8 207.4 (8 %) Restructuring and other business realignment costs (b) (1.3 ) (4.9 ) 73 % (6.3 ) 4.7 <(100 %) Stock-based compensation 37.0 31.2 19 % 135.9 195.5 (30 %) Acquisition- and divestiture-related costs (c) — 0.5 (100 %) — 14.7 (100 %) Gain on sale of real estate (d) (3.9 ) (0.9 ) <(100 %) (4.9 ) (115.5 ) 96 % (Gains) Costs related to market exit — 45.9 (100 %) (17.0 ) 45.9 <(100 %) Gain on sale and termination of brand assets (f) (104.4 ) (9.5 ) <(100 %) (104.4 ) (9.5 ) <(100 %) Total adjustments to reported operating income (loss) (23.9 ) 142.5 <(100 %) 195.1 374.6 (48 %) Adjusted Operating income $ 105.1 $ 65.1 61 % $ 738.8 $ 615.5 20 % % of Net revenues 7.8 % 5.6 % 13.3 % 11.6 % Adjusted depreciation (e) 60.3 67.3 (10 %) 234.0 289.8 (19 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 165.4 $ 132.4 25 % $ 972.8 $ 905.3 7 % % of Revenues 12.2 % 11.3 % 17.5 % 17.1 %

(a) In the three months ended June 30, 2023, amortization expense of $38.7 and $10.0 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, amortization expense of $38.2 and $10.6 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In fiscal 2023, amortization expense of $151.4 and $40.4 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In fiscal 2022, amortization expense of $162.9 and $44.5 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. (b) In the three months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred a credit in restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $(1.3). We incurred a credit in restructuring costs of $(1.1) included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, and business structure realignment costs of $(0.2) primarily related to the Transformation Plan. This amount includes $(0.1) reported in Selling, general and administrative expenses, and $(0.1) reported in Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred a credit in restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $(4.9). We incurred a credit in restructuring costs of $(8.0) included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, related to the Transformation Plan due to a change in estimate and $(6.3) related to employee severances in connection with our exit of Russia, and business structure realignment costs of $3.1 primarily related to the Transformation Plan and certain other programs. This amount includes $3.2 reported in Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations, and a credit of $(0.1) reported in Selling, general and administrative expenses. In fiscal 2023, we incurred restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $(6.3). We incurred a credit in restructuring costs of $(6.5) included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, related to the Transformation Plan and business structure realignment costs of $0.2 primarily related to the Transformation Plan. This amount includes $0.9 reported in Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and $(0.7) reported in Selling, general and administrative expenses. In fiscal 2022, we incurred restructuring and other business structure realignment costs of $4.7. We incurred a credit in restructuring costs of $(6.5) included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, related to the Transformation Plan, which includes $6.3 related to employee severances in connection with our exit of Russia, and business structure realignment costs of $11.2 primarily related to the Transformation Plan and certain other programs. This amount includes $11.6 reported in Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and a credit of $(0.4) reported in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (c) In the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, we incurred acquisition- and divestiture-related costs of $0.0 and $0.5, respectively. The prior period costs were primarily associated with the Wella Company Transaction. In fiscal 2023 and 2022, we incurred acquisition- and divestiture-related costs of nil and $14.7, respectively. The prior period costs were primarily associated with the Wella Company Transaction. (d) In the three months ended June 30, 2023, we recognized a gain of $3.9 related to sale of real estate. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recognized a gain of $0.9 related to sale of real estate. In fiscal 2023, we recognized a gain of $4.9 related to sale of real estate. In fiscal 2022, we recognized a gain of $115.5 related to sale of real estate. (e) In the three months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted depreciation expense of $27.6 and $32.7 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted depreciation expense of $31.0 and $36.3 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In fiscal 2023, adjusted depreciation expense of $110.5 and $123.5 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. In fiscal 2022, adjusted depreciation expense of $138.7 and $151.1 was reported in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, respectively. (f) In the three months ended June 30, 2023, we recognized a gain of $104.4 related to early termination of Lacoste fragrance license. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recognized a gain of $9.5 related to sale of brand assets in South Africa. In fiscal 2023, we recognized a gain of $104.4 related to early termination of Lacoste fragrance license. In fiscal 2022, we recognized a gain of $9.5 related to sale of brand assets in South Africa.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022 (in millions) (Loss) income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate (Loss) income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate Reported Income (Loss) before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 78.8 $ 43.3 54.9 % $ (280.8 ) $ 0.3 (0.1 )% Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (a) (23.9 ) 142.5 Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (c) (20.0 ) 175.1 Other adjustments (d) (0.4 ) — Total Adjustments (b) (44.3 ) (21.7 ) 317.6 35.6 Adjusted Income (loss) before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 34.5 $ 21.6 62.6 % $ 36.8 $ 35.9 97.6 %

The adjusted effective tax rate was 62.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 97.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The differences were primarily due to a valuation allowance recorded in the current period.

Year Ended June 30, 2023 Year Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions) (Loss) income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate (Loss) income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Effective tax rate Reported Income before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 704.8 $ 181.6 25.8 % $ 426.8 $ 164.8 38.6 % Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (a) 195.1 374.6 Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (c) (230.0 ) (403.9 ) Other adjustments (d) 0.2 (2.4 ) Total Adjustments (b) (e) (34.7 ) (4.5 ) (31.7 ) (55.3 ) Adjusted Income before income taxes - Continuing Operations $ 670.1 $ 177.1 26.4 % $ 395.1 $ 109.5 27.7 %

The adjusted effective tax rate was 26.4% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 compared to 27.7% in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The differences were primarily due to permanent adjustments and jurisdictional mix of income.

(a) See a description of adjustments under “Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for Continuing Operations.” (b) The tax effects of each of the items included in adjusted income are calculated in a manner that results in a corresponding income tax expense/provision for adjusted income. In preparing the calculation, each adjustment to reported income is first analyzed to determine if the adjustment has an income tax consequence. The provision for taxes is then calculated based on the jurisdiction in which the adjusted items are incurred, multiplied by the respective statutory rates and offset by the increase or reversal of any valuation allowances commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. In connection with our decision to wind down our operations in Russia, we recognized tax charges related to certain direct incremental impacts of our decision, which are reflected in this amount, in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022. (c) The amount represents the realized and unrealized loss (gain) recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella Company. (d) See "Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income (loss) Attributable to Continuing Operations." (e) The total tax impact on adjustments includes a tax benefit of $0.4 and tax expense of $24.1 for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively, recorded as the result of the Company’s exit from Russia.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net income (loss) from Continuing Operations, net of noncontrolling interests $ 32.9 $ (282.7 ) >100 % $ 508.2 $ 253.8 >100 % Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (c) (3.3 ) (3.3 ) — % (13.2 ) (198.3 ) 93 % Reported Net income (loss) attributable to Continuing Operations $ 29.6 $ (286.0 ) >100 % $ 495.0 $ 55.5 >100 % % of Net revenues 2.2 % (24.5 %) 8.9 % 1.0 % Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (a) (23.9 ) 142.5 <(100 %) 195.1 374.6 (48 %) Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (d) (20.0 ) 175.1 <(100 %) (230.0 ) (403.9 ) 43 % Adjustments to other expense (e) (0.4 ) — N/A 0.2 (2.4 ) >100 % Adjustments to noncontrolling interests (b) (1.8 ) (1.7 ) (6 %) (6.9 ) (7.0 ) 1 % Change in tax provision due to adjustments to Reported Net income attributable to Continuing Operations 21.7 (35.6 ) >100 % 4.5 55.3 (92 %) Adjustment for deemed Series B Preferred Stock dividends related to the First and Second Exchanges (c) (f) — — N/A — 160.0 (100 %) Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Continuing Operations $ 5.2 $ (5.7 ) >100 % $ 457.9 $ 232.1 97 % % of Net revenues 0.4 % (0.5 %) 8.2 % 4.4 % Per Share Data Adjusted weighted-average common shares Basic 852.0 838.4 849.0 820.6 Diluted (c) (f) 864.7 838.4 862.8 834.1 Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Continuing Operations per Common Share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.54 $ 0.28 Diluted (c) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.53 $ 0.28

(a) See a description of adjustments under “Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for Continuing Operations.” (b) The amounts represent the after-tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments included in Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest based on the relevant noncontrolling interest percentage in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities, including awards under the Company's equity compensation plans, the convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. When calculating any potential dilutive effect of stock options, Series A Preferred Stock, restricted stock PRSUs and RSUs, the Company uses the treasury method and the if-converted method for the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. The treasury method typically does not adjust the net income attributable to Coty Inc., while the if-converted method requires an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends, if dilutive, on net income applicable to common stockholders during the period. (d) The amount represents the realized and unrealized gain recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella Company. (e) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, this primarily represents the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments and pension curtailment gains. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, this primarily represents the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments and pension curtailment gains. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, this primarily represents a net gain on the exchange of Series B Preferred Stock closed on October 20, 2021, partially offset by the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments and pension curtailment losses. (f) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, this adjustment represents the deemed dividend from the Second Exchange that closed on November 30, 2021 and the deemed dividend from the First Exchange that closed on October 20, 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR COTY INC.

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net income (loss) from Coty Inc. net of noncontrolling interests $ 32.9 $ (281.5 ) >100 % $ 508.2 $ 259.5 96 % Convertible Series B Preferred Stock dividends (c) (3.3 ) (3.3 ) 0 % (13.2 ) (198.3 ) 93 % Reported Net income (loss) attributable to Coty Inc. $ 29.6 $ (284.8 ) >100 % $ 495.0 $ 61.2 >100 % % of Net revenues 2.2 % (24.4 %) 8.9 % 1.2 % Adjustments to Reported Operating income (a) (23.9 ) 142.5 <(100 %) 195.1 374.6 (48 %) Adjustments to loss on sale of business (g) — — N/A — (6.1 ) 100 % Change in fair value of investment in Wella Business (d) (20.0 ) 175.1 <(100 %) (230.0 ) (403.9 ) 43 % Adjustments to other expense (e) (0.4 ) — N/A 0.2 (2.4 ) >100 % Adjustments to noncontrolling interests (b) (1.8 ) (1.7 ) (6 %) (6.9 ) (7.0 ) 1 % Change in tax provision due to adjustments to Reported Net income (loss) attributable to Coty Inc. 21.7 (36.8 ) >100 % 4.5 55.7 (92 %) Adjustment for deemed Series B Preferred Stock dividends related to the First and Second Exchanges (c) (f) — — N/A — 160.0 (100 %) Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Coty Inc. $ 5.2 $ (5.7 ) >100 % $ 457.9 $ 232.1 97 % % of Net revenues 0.4 % (0.5 %) 8.2 % 4.4 % Per Share Data Adjusted weighted-average common shares Basic 852.0 838.4 849.0 820.6 Diluted (c) (f) 864.7 838.4 862.8 834.1 Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Coty Inc. per Common Share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.54 $ 0.28 Diluted (c) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.53 $ 0.28

(a) See a description of adjustments under “Adjusted Operating Income (loss) for Coty Inc.” (b) The amounts represent the after-tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments included in Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest based on the relevant noncontrolling interest percentage in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Diluted EPS is adjusted by the effect of dilutive securities, including awards under the Company's equity compensation plans, the convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. When calculating any potential dilutive effect of stock options, Series A Preferred Stock, restricted stock PRSUs and RSUs, the Company uses the treasury method and the if-converted method for the Convertible Series B Preferred Stock and the Forward Repurchase Contracts. The treasury method typically does not adjust the net income attributable to Coty Inc., while the if-converted method requires an adjustment to reverse the impact of the preferred stock dividends, if dilutive, on net income applicable to common stockholders during the period. (d) The amount represents the realized and unrealized gain recognized for the change in the fair value of the investment in Wella Company. (e) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, this primarily represents the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments and pension curtailment gains. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, this primarily represents the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments and pension curtailment gains. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, this primarily represents a net gain on the exchange of Series B Preferred Stock closed on October 20, 2021, partially offset by the amortization of basis differences in certain equity method investments and pension curtailment losses. (f) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, this adjustment represents the deemed dividend from the Second Exchange that closed on November 30, 2021 and the deemed dividend from the First Exchange that closed on October 20, 2021. (g) This amount reflects certain working capital adjustments related to the sale of the Wella Company.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

COTY INC. Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104.9 $ (32.9 ) $ 625.7 $ 726.6 Capital expenditures (66.8 ) (41.1 ) (222.8 ) (174.1 ) Free cash flow $ 38.1 $ (74.0 ) $ 402.9 $ 552.5

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO ECONOMIC NET DEBT

COTY INC. As of (in millions) June 30, 2023 Total debt $ 4,281.6 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 246.9 Financial Net debt $ 4,034.7 Less: Value of Wella stake 1,060.0 Economic Net debt $ 2,974.7

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Twelve months ended June 30, 2023 CONTINUING (in millions) OPERATIONS Adjusted operating income (a) $ 738.8 Add: Adjusted depreciation (b) 234.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 972.8

(a) For a reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating income (loss) for continuing operations for the period, see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income for Continuing Operations” for the period. (b) Adjusted depreciation for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 represents depreciation expense for continuing operations for the period, excluding accelerated depreciation.

FINANCIAL NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA

June 30, 2023 Financial Net Debt - Coty Inc. $ 4,034.7 Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing operations 972.8 Financial Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA 4.15

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET REVENUES TO LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET REVENUES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net Revenue Change Net Revenues Change YoY Reported Basis Constant Currency Impact from Acquisitions and Divestitures and Market Exit from Russia (a) LFL and Core Business Excluding Russia Prestige 21 % 21 % — % 21 % Consumer Beauty 9 % 10 % — % 10 % Total Continuing Operations 16 % 17 % — % 17 %

Year Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Year Ended June 30, 2022 Net Revenue Change Net Revenues Change YoY Reported Basis Constant Currency Impact from Acquisitions and Divestitures and Market Exit from Russia (a) LFL H1 Impact from Russia Exit Core Business Excluding Russia (b) Prestige 5 % 10 % (1 )% 11 % (2 )% 13 % Consumer Beauty 5 % 9 % (1 )% 10 % (1 )% 11 % Total Continuing Operations 5 % 10 % (1 )% 11 % (1 )% 12 %

(a) The Company ceased commercial activities in Russia at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. As a result, there are no revenues from Russia after the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. To maintain comparability, we have excluded the third and fourth quarters fiscal 2022 financial contribution of the Russian subsidiary, in calculating the LFL revenue change. (b) Core Business excluding Russia excludes revenues from Russia for the full twelve months of fiscal years 2023 and 2022. After the Company's decision to exit Russia, management provided revenue guidance for the core business, after adjusting for the impact of the Russia exit. The Core Business Excluding Russia column is intended to help readers bridge the Company's year-to-date performance to our full year revenue guidance.

COTY INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 246.9 $ 233.3 Restricted cash 36.9 30.5 Trade receivables, net 360.9 364.6 Inventories 853.4 661.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 553.6 392.0 Total current assets 2,051.7 1,681.9 Property and equipment, net 712.9 715.5 Goodwill 3,987.9 3,914.7 Other intangible assets, net 3,798.0 3,902.8 Equity investments 1,068.9 842.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 286.7 320.9 Other noncurrent assets 755.5 737.7 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,661.6 $ 12,116.1 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,444.7 $ 1,268.3 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 57.9 23.0 Other current liabilities 1,234.2 1,274.3 Total current liabilities 2,736.8 2,565.6 Long-term debt, net 4,178.2 4,409.1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 247.5 282.2 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,265.8 1,301.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,428.3 8,558.1 CONVERTIBLE SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK 142.4 142.4 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 93.5 69.8 EQUITY: Preferred Stock — — Class A Common Stock 9.1 9.0 Additional paid-in capital 10,898.6 10,805.8 Accumulated deficit (4,987.9 ) (5,496.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (662.4 ) (717.9 ) Treasury stock (1,446.3 ) (1,446.3 ) Total Coty Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,811.1 3,154.5 Noncontrolling interests 186.3 191.3 Total equity 3,997.4 3,345.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 12,661.6 $ 12,116.1

COTY INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 523.2 267.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 426.7 516.4 Non-cash lease expense 63.6 78.5 Asset impairment charges — 31.4 Deferred income taxes 56.3 12.1 (Release) Provision for bad debts (18.9 ) 20.5 Provision for pension and other post-employment benefits 8.5 12.7 Share-based compensation 135.9 195.5 (Gain) loss on sale of business in discontinued operations and other business divestiture — (6.1 ) (Gains) losses on disposals of long-term assets and license terminations, net (99.7 ) (115.8 ) Realized and unrealized gains from equity investments, net (226.3 ) (400.3 ) Unrealized gains on forward repurchase contracts, net (196.9 ) (16.1 ) Other 38.8 4.5 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of acquired companies: Trade receivables 36.8 (77.2 ) Inventories (180.3 ) (48.3 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15.2 ) (12.7 ) Accounts payable 138.4 140.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (21.9 ) 129.6 Operating lease liabilities (61.0 ) (70.7 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 17.7 64.4 Net cash provided by operating activities 625.7 726.6 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (222.8 ) (174.1 ) Proceeds from sale of long lived assets and license termination 104.6 179.2 Proceeds from sale of discontinued business, net of cash acquired and related contingent consideration — 34.0 Return of capital from equity investments — 230.6 Net cash provided by investing activities (118.2 ) 269.7 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments from debt, net (268.2 ) (721.1 ) Dividend payment on Class A Common Stock and Convertible Series B Preferred Stock (13.7 ) (57.2 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock and Convertible Series B Preferred Stock 0.9 — Net (payments) for foreign currency contracts (128.1 ) (178.5 ) Payments related to forward repurchase contracts (26.4 ) — Purchase of remaining mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest — (7.1 ) Payment of deferred financing fees — (39.6 ) Other financing activities (33.8 ) (30.5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (469.3 ) (1,034.0 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (18.2 ) (8.9 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 20.0 (46.6 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 263.8 310.4 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period $ 283.8 $ 263.8

