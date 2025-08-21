Coty has reported an adjusted loss per share of 5 cents (compared with a loss of 3 cents a year earlier), with adjusted EBITDA down 23% to $126.7m for Q4 2024-25.



The adjusted EBITDA margin of the Paris-based cosmetics company thus slipped 200bp to 10.1%, with sales down 8% to $1.25bn (-9% on a comparable basis).



For FY to June 30, 2025, Coty reported adjusted EPS down 41% to 22 cents and adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%, on sales of $5.89bn (-2% on a comparable basis).



While it anticipates a gradual improvement in trends during FY 2025-26, the group does not expect a return to comparable sales growth, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS until H2.





