Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care, announces that it has signed a new agreement with luxury Italian fashion house, Etro, to produce and distribute its signature fragrance lines and home scent collections beyond 2040. Coty and Etro will work together to explore new categories and innovations to grow the brand’s beauty portfolio.

This deal establishes a long-term partnership between Coty and Etro, one that is anchored in the companies’ shared values of innovation, exploration, community, and creativity. The new partnership further reinforces Coty’s reputation as the go-to partner for Fashion Houses and global brands looking to create or elevate their beauty portfolios.

Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to announce our new alliance with Etro, an Italian luxury fashion house that is renowned for its timeless designs and relentless focus on quality. Etro is an iconic brand with a long-standing heritage of excellence that is reflected across every facet of its business. This agreement further underscores Coty’s focus on fashion driven licenses with significant multi category potential which resonate with consumers in our key markets. We are excited to collaborate with Etro, building on the brand’s existing beauty offering and bringing its unique brand identity to life through new categories and launches.”

Fabrizio Cardinali, Etro’s CEO, added: “This partnership with Coty marks another invigorating chapter for Etro as we continue to bolster the evolution of our beauty portfolio. The collaboration will enable us to leverage synergies between our companies while taking advantage of Coty’s expertise and industry leading capabilities. We are looking forward to working with the Coty team to explore ways of developing our beauty presence in a way which is authentic to Etro, further strengthening our ability to meet the dynamic, and ever-evolving demands of our consumer across different markets.”

Coty will assume the development, production, and distribution of all Etro perfumes and fragrances. Etro’s signature fragrance lines, from Shantung to Paisley, are symbolic of Etro’s passion for fusing iconic aesthetic beauty with exquisite designs.

This partnership will cement Etro’s position across established markets and categories, while actively driving expansion into new opportunities and segments by leveraging Coty’s expertise and global distribution footprint.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Etro

Founded in Milan by Gerolamo Etro in 1968, Etro is synonymous with craftsmanship and creativity with a full range of Men’s and Women’s Ready-to-Wear, Accessories, Home, Fragrances and, starting in 2023, Kids and Eyewear collections.

After a long history under the leadership of the Etro family, creators of a unique iconography and DNA, in July 2021 L Catterton acquired the majority share of the company. Following the acquisition, in June 2022, Marco De Vincenzo was appointed as Creative Director for all of the Maison’s lines.

De Vincenzo’s vision is a celebration of the essence of individuality with full respect to the brand’s roots and the traditions of Made in Italy. Etro’s presence is driven by the brand’s retail stores consisting of more than 130 locations in over 20 countries across Europe, North America, Middle East and APAC with a prestigious positioning in the symbolic cities of luxury shopping such as Milan, London, Paris, Dubai, New York, Beijing, and Tokyo.

Etro’s distribution network also includes omnichannel, travel retail, and selected global wholesale retailers.

