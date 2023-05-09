Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coty Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTY   US2220702037

COTY INC.

(COTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
12.11 USD   +0.08%
06:44aCoty : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:43aCoty Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:40aCoty lifts profit forecast as luxury shoppers seek cosmetics, fragrances
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coty lifts profit forecast as luxury shoppers seek cosmetics, fragrances

05/09/2023 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gucci fragrances, owned by Coty Inc., are seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Coty Inc on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time and beat third-quarter revenue estimates, buoyed by the CoverGirl parent's price hikes and steady demand for its high-end and affordable cosmetics and fragrances.

The results buttress a recent trend of luxury shoppers indulging in lipsticks and fragrances even as they shun high-end purchases amid rising interest rates and product prices.

Coty signaled that retailers were restocking after plumping for leaner inventory in the previous quarters.

"Our retailers are now rebuilding and reordering. At the end of third quarter, level of inventory was very healthy," Chief Financial Officer Laurent Mercier told Reuters.

Coty said a post-pandemic recovery in travel retail extended into the quarter. The segment is an area of focus for luxury companies where customers snap-up products from duty-free stores at airports and major shopping districts like Hainan in China.

The company's prestige division, which houses cosmetics and fragrances from the Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry brands, reported an over 30% jump in global travel retail sales across all regions.

In contrast, peer Estee Lauder last week forecast weaker sales and profit, blaming slow recovery in travel retail, especially in Asia.

Coty is also seeing sturdy demand from Gen Z consumers, who are splurging on both luxury brands, as well as relatively more affordable products like Rimmel cosmetics, Mercier said.

The company has been increasing prices of its products to ease the pressure on margins from sky-high commodity and shipping costs.

Coty raised its 2023 adjusted per-share profit expectations to between 38 cents and 39 cents, from 35 cents to 36 cents earlier.

Third-quarter revenue rose 9% to $1.29 billion, topping estimates of $1.22 billion.

The company posted adjusted profit of 19 cents per share. Analysts on average had estimated a profit of 3 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Deborah Mary Sophia


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -1.10% 2516 Delayed Quote.25.27%
COTY INC. 0.08% 12.11 Delayed Quote.41.47%
HUGO BOSS AG -1.04% 68.26 Delayed Quote.27.36%
All news about COTY INC.
06:44aCoty : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:43aCoty Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
06:40aCoty lifts profit forecast as luxury shoppers seek cosmetics, fragrances
RE
06:35aEarnings Flash (COTY) COTY Posts Q3 Revenue $1.29B
MT
06:35aEarnings Flash (COTY) COTY Reports Q3 EPS $0.19
MT
06:31aCoty Reports Strong 3Q23 Results Ahead of Expectations
BU
05/05Coty to Explore Dual Listing in Paris
MT
05/05Coty eyes dual listing on Paris Stock Exchange
RE
05/05Coty Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/05Coty to Explore Dual Listing on Paris Stock Exchange
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COTY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 374 M - -
Net income 2023 331 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 0,24%
Capitalization 10 325 M 10 325 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 11 012
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart COTY INC.
Duration : Period :
Coty Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,11 $
Average target price 12,62 $
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue Y. Nabi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Mercier Chief Financial Officer
Peter Harf Executive Chairman
Shi mei Fan Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Steven Singer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COTY INC.41.47%10 325
L'ORÉAL28.39%252 557
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED1.36%19 439
KAO CORPORATION3.77%18 800
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-26.05%6 761
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.-3.55%6 624
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer